Krystal Rings in the New Year with Hangover Krystal Available All Day and Night

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been quite a year, and by popular demand, Hangover Krystal is returning to satisfy guests as they bid farewell to 2020. This popular twist on the classic Krystal features a steamed bun, patty, cheese, onion, bacon and a fresh-cracked fried egg.

"Krystal is well known as the go-to remedy after a night of overindulgence," says Angela Johnson, VP of Marketing. "After the ups and downs of 2020, the Hangover Krystal, with its fresh-cracked fried egg, is sure to be the perfect cure after New Year's celebrations."

The fast food chain's Hangover Krystal returns to menus at all locations on Monday, Dec. 28 and will be available for $1.69 all day during breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. On New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, participating restaurants will be open 24 hours and serving Hangover Krystals. Hangover Krystals also will be available as a meal with two Hangover Krystals and small tots.

Krystal Restaurants, LLC remains committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. Restaurants are following strict public health guidelines and also are taking extra precautions such as staying in contact with local health officials for the latest advisories. Krystal drive-thrus are open 6 a.m.-midnight with dining rooms open with limited hours, and restaurants are offering delivery through Uber Eats®, DoorDash® and Grubhub®.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today's 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at 300 restaurants in 9 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of over 3,700 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com.

SOURCE Krystal Restaurants, LLC

Related Links

https://krystal.com

