Krystal's New Franchisee To Open First New Restaurant In 15 Years, Coming Soon To Dublin

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal Restaurants LLC, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, has added a new franchisee to the system who will be opening the first restaurant by a new franchisee in over 15 years. The newest location will be in Dublin, GA. Yates Hospitality Services, LLC is the franchise partner that is taking on this momentous move for the brand. The restaurant, located at 1624 Veterans Blvd., is slated to open October 2021.

"We have been working closely with franchisee partners to help expand our presence and are thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of the Dublin location," said Thomas Stager, President for Krystal Restaurants LLC. "It's been over 15 years since a NEW franchisee has opened a new Krystal, so this marks an incredibly exciting time for our organization and adds to the momentum that we've been building as part of our aggressive growth plans. We're looking forward to partnering with Todd and his team at Yates Hospitality to bring our brand's unique tastes and experience to Dublin and the surrounding communities."

"We are honored to join the Krystal team and contribute to its growth," said Todd Yates, franchisee for the Dublin Krystal. "It's such a beloved brand with its iconic menu that has been delighting fans for years. We have an exciting celebration planned for the grand opening, so stay tuned!"

"We are ramping up our plans to meet the needs of our franchise partners and to support them as best as possible, so that we may all succeed together," said Melissa Hodge, Senior Director of Franchise for Krystal Restaurants LLC. "There is incredible momentum that is happening at Krystal and we are focused on staying on this upward trajectory."

The Dublin Krystal will offer dine-in, drive-thru, online ordering, and delivery. The menu will feature all the craveable offerings of a typical Krystal, including the Original Krystal, Cheese Krystal, Chik®, Pups, Pick 5, combos, Sackfuls, handspun milkshakes, slushies, and more.

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Krystal's franchise expansion is just one of the many ways the brand is demonstrating growth. With new leadership, new branding and better menu items, Krystal is truly evolving. The Krystal U.N.I.T.E.D. initiative underscores the following for team members across the system, from restaurant employees to corporate staff and leadership to franchisees: Value the Truth, Enjoy Your Work, Make Informed Decisions, Be Accountable To Our Guests, Grow and Evolve, and Find a Way.

For more information, visit www.Krystal.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they've never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List.

For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

