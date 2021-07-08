KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS ACQUIRES FOUR BEACHFRONT ASSETS IN ISLAMORADA, FLORIDA; DAVIDSON HOSPITALITY GROUP SELECTED TO MANAGE

ATLANTA, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality management company, Davidson Hospitality Group, has been tapped by an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC to manage four distinctive beachfront hotels in Islamorada, Florida: Amara Cay Resort, La Siesta Resort & Marina, Pelican Cove Resort & Marina and Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina. As part of the transition, there are plans for extensive renovations and impactful enhancements to the guest experience. The boutique hotels will be operated by Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group.

"KSL has long pursued growth opportunities in the Florida Keys and we are thrilled to be joining the incredible Islamorada community with our long-time partners at Davidson Hospitality Group," stated John Ege, Partner, KSL Capital Partners. "We look forward to embarking on the journey to significantly invest in these resorts. KSL backs best-in-class management teams, and Pivot, Davidson's lifestyle platform, is a perfect fit to drive operational excellence and enhance these properties."

"We are excited to expand our footprint even further in the booming Sunshine State, bringing our statewide property count to ten, nine of which are iconic resort or waterfront boutique assets," said Davidson Hospitality Group President Thom Geshay. "KSL has an exceptional heritage acquiring and elevating iconic, destination assets and, in conjunction with Davidson's in-house design and construction team, will create a new level of quality in these irreplaceable properties, thereby tapping into the unique and eclectic elements that make The Keys one of the most desirable and highest demand markets in the nation."

Set in the Florida Keys, halfway between Key West and Miami, Islamorada is known as the Sport Fishing Capital of the World. Its calm, clear waters, colorful coral reefs, variety of shops and restaurants, and endless potential for outdoor fun make the village of Islamorada an ideal destination for families and adventure-seekers alike. Once home to Cuchiyada Indians and said to be the oldest inhabited place in all of the Keys, the village was named by Spanish explorers in the early 16th century. Legend has it that they were so taken with the shades of purple in the sunset that they called it "islas moradas" (purple isles).

Amara Cay Resort, La Siesta Resort & Marina, Pelican Cove Resort & Marina and Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina are collectively comprised of 379 rooms; more than 5,200 square feet of meeting and event space; and nine distinctive food & beverage outlets, including the iconic Holiday Isle Tiki Bar, which is storied to be the original inspiration for the popular song, "Kokomo." Notable amenities include complimentary shuttle access to attractions within a four-mile radius of each property and a 55-slip marina, an unparalleled paradise for offshore and backcountry fishing.

For more information about each individual property please visit: www.amaracayresort.com, www.holidayisle.com, www.pelicancovehotel.com and www.lasiestaresort.com.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 67 existing hotels and resorts; more than 165 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate, and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; London, England and Singapore. Since 2005, KSL has raised approximately $15 billion of capital across both debt and equity funds. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com.

