KSL Capital Partners Closes ~$2 Billion Private Equity Fund

DENVER, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, today announced that it has completed the final closing of its latest travel and leisure focused private equity fund, KSL Capital Partners VI, L.P. ("KSL VI"). Together with commitments from the General Partner, KSL VI closed on approximately $2 billion in capital commitments. The fund is backed by a diverse group of existing and new investors including state and corporate pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, asset managers and family offices.

In late 2021, KSL Capital Partners set a multi-year goal to raise new vehicles across various investment strategies, including Private Equity, Credit and Tactical Opportunities. Since October 2021, KSL has raised over $10.5 billion across these strategies.

"When we began fundraising, we set out an ambitious goal of raising capital for each of our strategies in a compressed timeframe. One of our primary goals in raising new capital was to provide a return of capital to our existing investors which we accomplished in raising a single asset continuation vehicle for each of Ross Aviation and Alterra Mountain Company, the latter being one of the largest continuation vehicles completed to date. The remaining capital is, of course, for new investments," said Eric Resnick, CEO of KSL Capital Partners. "Our investors have positioned us well to take advantage of what we believe is a unique time in the market, particularly for travel and leisure businesses where we are able to leverage our deep operational expertise for the benefit of all our investment vehicles. We are tremendously grateful for the support shown to us by our investors across our strategies."

Ana Goizueta, KSL's Head of Investor Relations & Marketing added, "We are incredibly proud of our team's efforts in this challenging fundraising environment. We believe that the capital we have raised reflects our long-standing sector focus, our investors' understanding of the attractiveness of travel and leisure as an investment sector and with capital to deploy across equity, credit and tactical opportunities, our ability to take advantage of changing markets."

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; New York, New York; and London, England. KSL invests across three primary strategies through its equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com.

