KSL Capital Partners Closes Fourth Private Credit Fund at Hard Cap of $1.26 Billion

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, today announced that it has completed the final closing of its latest travel and leisure focused private credit fund, KSL Capital Partners Credit Opportunities Fund IV, L.P. ("Credit Fund IV") with total commitments of $1.26 billion, including the commitment of the General Partner. The fund exceeded its $1 billion target, closing at its hard cap of limited partner commitments. Investors in Credit Fund IV include a diverse group of state and county pension funds, corporate pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations and insurance companies.

"Similar to our prior credit funds, Credit Fund IV will seek to provide flexible capital solutions exclusively in the travel and leisure sector with a primary focus on high barrier to entry urban and resort destinations across the United States," said Craig Henrich, Partner and Head of Credit at KSL Capital Partners. "Travel and leisure businesses have shown to be resilient throughout economic cycles, and we are excited about the opportunity ahead to deepen our current partnerships and build new partnerships with many of the respected owners in the sector."

"Given our over 30-year history of owning and operating travel and leisure businesses, we believe we bring a unique perspective to travel and leisure credit investments," said Eric Resnick, CEO of KSL Capital Partners. "We are grateful for the trust placed in us by our investors and so many well-respected hotel owners."

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; New York, New York; and London, England. KSL invests across three primary strategies through its equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com.

