KSL Capital Partners Closes Fourth Private Credit Fund at Hard Cap of $1.26 Billion

News provided by

KSL Capital Partners

16 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, today announced that it has completed the final closing of its latest travel and leisure focused private credit fund, KSL Capital Partners Credit Opportunities Fund IV, L.P. ("Credit Fund IV") with total commitments of $1.26 billion, including the commitment of the General Partner. The fund exceeded its $1 billion target, closing at its hard cap of limited partner commitments. Investors in Credit Fund IV include a diverse group of state and county pension funds, corporate pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations and insurance companies.

"Similar to our prior credit funds, Credit Fund IV will seek to provide flexible capital solutions exclusively in the travel and leisure sector with a primary focus on high barrier to entry urban and resort destinations across the United States," said Craig Henrich, Partner and Head of Credit at KSL Capital Partners. "Travel and leisure businesses have shown to be resilient throughout economic cycles, and we are excited about the opportunity ahead to deepen our current partnerships and build new partnerships with many of the respected owners in the sector."

"Given our over 30-year history of owning and operating travel and leisure businesses, we believe we bring a unique perspective to travel and leisure credit investments," said Eric Resnick, CEO of KSL Capital Partners. "We are grateful for the trust placed in us by our investors and so many well-respected hotel owners."

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; New York, New York; and London, England. KSL invests across three primary strategies through its equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com.

Media Contact

Jon Keehner / Lyle Weston / Erik Carlson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
[email protected]
(212) 355-4449

SOURCE KSL Capital Partners

Also from this source

KSL Capital Partners Announces Promotions, Including Four New Partners

KSL Capital Partners Announces Promotions, Including Four New Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, today announced its 2024 promotions, including the addition...
KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS ACQUIRES A MAJORITY INTEREST IN SERENO HOTELS

KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS ACQUIRES A MAJORITY INTEREST IN SERENO HOTELS

Sereno Hotels ("Sereno"), today announced that an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners ("KSL") has acquired a majority interest in Sereno. Founded over...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.