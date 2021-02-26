KS&R Announces New Innovation and Customer Experience Practice: Tumble Experience Lab

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, KS&R has been asked by numerous clients to start their own design practice. The story goes something like this…

Tumble Experience Lab @ KS&R

CLIENT: We hired this great design agency. They are awesome and creative and fun. Our business team loves them, but they think that completing two in-depth interviews is enough of a fact-basis for us to make the bazillion dollar investment they are advocating. Oh, how I wish KS&R could do this design work for us... You understand our business, and we trust that you deliver the insights our business needs for these decisions.

After years of learning, training and growing their design capabilities, KS&R is pleased to announce their innovation and customer experience practice: Tumble Experience Lab @ KS&R.

What is tumble?

Think of this as smart friends that take the notion of "purposeful play" in the innovation and customer experience space quite seriously. Their team of experts works within KS&R to combine rock-solid research with the latest human-centered design approaches. They jump at the chance to experiment with new techniques, but also love to breathe new life into time-tested approaches. The Experience Lab is where their years of stuck landings and a few skinned knees come together.

What's the tumble methodology?

KS&R is frequently asked about "frameworks." They never force-fit a methodology just because it's trendy. The tumble team thinks of themselves as framework knowledgeable and method agnostic. That means they pick the right tools for the job based on the client's needs, culture and processes – and in many cases combine them to best serve the client's specific project and goals.

What types of projects does tumble take on?

The tumble team doesn't play favorites. They love innovation and customer experience projects of all types and sizes. Need help with just one piece of an innovation or CX project, like ideation or journey mapping? They're on it. Need a partner to dive in with on a large project (or just a sprint) spanning the design thinking lifecycle? They've done it. Or perhaps a trusted guide to recommend what's needed and where to start? They're ready.

When should you engage with tumble?

No matter what challenge brings them together, incorporating customer voices implicitly or explicitly is the philosophical basis of everything they do. They know the rigor required for solid research and blend that with the right design techniques to arrive at a result that instills confidence and sparks inspiration.

Team tumble

The team is flexible, collaborative and creative.

They have a senior team and no layers. Every project has a lead but each member of the team is a senior-level professional who is available to you.

For more information please contact:

Jay Scott

[email protected]

(901) 854-9401

Brian St. Onge

[email protected]

(680) 214-0106

SOURCE KS&R