KT Corp. Builds Uzbekistan's National Electricity Management Center

The new data center's opening ceremony was held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, on August 20. The attendees included Umarov Olimdjon Muhamadjanovich, advisor to the prime minister of Uzbekistan, Sultanov Alisher Saidabbasovich, Minister of Energy, Lee Han-Sup, KT's senior vice president, and representatives of Regional Electrical Power Networks (REPN) and energy enterprises.

"KT's Uzbekistan project is part of the global business expansion of its AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) Energy Platform and latest AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Big Data-based technologies," said Park Yoon-Young, president of KT's Enterprise Business Group. "Following its success in Uzbekistan, KT plans to expand its smart energy business to other nations across Central Asia."

KT was tasked with building a national integrated data center and a centralized smart meter managing and remote controlling platform to better manage power consumption and billing. The platform is dubbed Centralized AMI Data Center. The data center is capable of processing information from 8 million smart meters in real time. Installation of the smart meters is targeted for completion next year in 14 administrative divisions.

In Uzbekistan, manual reading and control by visiting each household has caused the delay and inaccuracy. It also resulted in a difficulty to forecast the consumption of electricity in real time and prevent the blackout.

"With Centralized AMI Data Center, we are now able to analyze electricity usage and adopt a variety of pricing policy by systematically handling the process from generation to consumption," said former First Deputy Prime Minister for ICT Development Umarov at the opening ceremony. "We are grateful for assistance from KT, which has successfully carried out our new national energy management project."

The national electricity data center, using KT's Centralized AMI System (CAS), will enable state-run REPN to better monitor power usage of its 8 million customers, improve the efficiency of transmitting power, control electricity supply to customers' payment status, and take swift action for the line loss on the spot.

Artificial intelligence-based analyses of Big Data on smart meters, amassed from the KT CAS platform, will introduce time-of-use pricing, a measure designed to disperse on-peak demand to off-peak hours. Users will also be able to monitor their power consumption and billing at an online site in real time.

"The digital data storage process has enabled us to control electricity trading and usage, and to design a wide range of pricing policy," said Energy Minister Sultanov. "We have been deeply impressed by the professionalism KT has demonstrated in carrying out this project."

"In strategic partnership with KT, a top Korean business enterprise, we have successfully built a Centralized AMI Data Center," said Ulugbek Mustaev, chairman the board of REPN. "We look forward to more energy business relationships with KT in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and other CIS countries."

