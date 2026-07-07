KT® EXPANDS BEYOND KINESIOLOGY TAPE WITH FIRST-EVER PAIN RELIEF PRODUCT LINE FEATURING WEARABLE PATCHES AND RELIEF SOLUTIONS

Featuring Easy-To-Apply Wearable Patches And Targeted Solutions That Help Provide Comfort, Relief, And Support For Everyday Movement

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KT®, the leading kinesiology tape brand, today announced the launch of KT Pain Relief, a new category that expands the brand beyond traditional kinesiology tape into wearable and topical pain relief solutions available at retailers nationwide. Created to make the benefits of kinesiology tape technology more approachable and accessible to a broader audience, the new collection introduces easy-to-use solutions that help simplify pain relief and support movement for consumers who may be new to the category.

KT Pain Relief Product Line

Leading the launch is KT's first-ever Pain Relief Patch line, combining kinesiology tape support with instant cooling menthol relief in a user-friendly, pre-cut format designed for comfortable, flexible wear throughout daily activity. Made with KT Tapes' premium elastic fabric technology, the patches move naturally with the body and are available in both KT Tape Organic Cotton fabric and KT Tape Pro Synthetic moisture-wicking fabric. Water- and sweat-resistant construction helps deliver reliable performance during work, exercise, travel, and everyday movement.

Designed for people who want to stay active without the complexity of traditional kinesiology tape applications, KT Pain Relief Patches provide targeted relief for muscle soreness, joint discomfort, and minor aches in an easy-to-apply format. The patches can be worn for up to 72 hours, offering up to nine times longer wear than many traditional pain-relief patches while helping users maintain their normal routines.

"As consumers continue looking for trusted solutions to help manage pain and everyday discomfort, we saw an opportunity to expand KT beyond kinesiology tape and introduce a broader pain relief platform," said Jennifer Holahan, Chief Marketing Officer. "These products were designed to make the benefits of kinesiology tape technology more approachable for everyday consumers by offering easy-to-use solutions that fit naturally into their routines. We're providing more ways to find relief and keep moving."

KT Back Pain Relief Patch | SRP: $14.99

Targets one of the body's most commonly strained areas with localized relief and flexible support that moves comfortably throughout the day.

KT Neck Pain Relief Patch | SRP: $14.99

Addresses neck tension and stiffness with dual-action relief that helps ease discomfort while maintaining natural mobility.

KT Muscle & Joint Pain Relief Patch | SRP: $14.99

Provides targeted relief for sore muscles and joints, making it a versatile option for post-workout recovery and everyday aches.

Further expanding its pain relief portfolio, KT is introducing topical pain relief solutions featuring maximum-strength lidocaine, available without a prescription, and a menthol-based formula in convenient roll-on applicators for clean, targeted application. Designed to provide focused relief for muscles and joints, the portable roll-ons deliver soothing, cooling relief for everyday aches, soreness and discomfort.

KT Pain Relief Cream — Magnesium + Arnica + 4% Lidocaine | SRP: $15.99

Get fast, targeted relief with KT Pain Relief Cream, formulated with maximum-strength 4% lidocaine to numb muscle and joint pain right at the source. Enhanced with arnica and a smooth magnesium-based formula, it helps ease soreness and tenderness.

KT Pain Relief Cream — Magnesium + Menthol | SRP: $15.99

Deliver fast-acting, targeted relief with KT Pain Relief Cream, formulated with 5% menthol to provide an immediate cooling sensation for sore muscles and joints. Featuring a smooth magnesium-based formula, the cream helps calm overworked areas and deliver focused comfort.

"Recovery is no longer reserved for elite athletes," said Aaron Perelman, Sr. Marketing Director at Bridges Consumer Healthcare. "Today's consumers are looking for simple, effective solutions that help them stay active despite everyday aches and pains. With KT Pain Relief, we're making it easier than ever to experience the benefits of KT's movement-focused technology through products that are intuitive, convenient, and designed for real life."

KT Pain Relief Patches and Creams are available at retailers nationwide and on Amazon. For more information, visit www.kttape.com.

About KT

KT is the leading kinesiology tape brand dedicated to empowering movement through targeted pain relief and muscle support. Founded in 2008, KT has led the kinesiology taping industry through relentless innovation—setting the standard for quality, performance, and accessibility. As the #1 doctor-recommended brand of kinesiology tape, KT is trusted by professional athletes, athletic trainers, and everyday active people to help relieve pain, support recovery, and promote movement.

KT Tape is part of Bridges Consumer Healthcare, a portfolio of trusted over-the-counter health and personal care brands dedicated to making a difference in people's lives. Together, KT and Bridges are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that restore comfort, mobility, and confidence—helping people move better, feel better, and live life fully.

SOURCE KT