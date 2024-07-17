KT TAPE LAUNCHES PRO - SIGNATURE SARA HUGHES LIMITED EDITION TAPE AHEAD OF OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES 2024

Leading Kinesiology Tape Brand Unveils Exclusive Design in Collaboration with Paris 2024 Athlete and Beach Volleyball World Champion Sara Hughes

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KT® , the leading kinesiology tape brand and the official kinesiology tape licensee of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams, announces today the launch of its new KT Tape Pro® Signature Sara Hughes Limited Edition Pro Extreme Tape. This exclusive product was designed in collaboration with Sara Hughes, Paris 2024 athlete and current World Champion in beach volleyball.

Sara's Pro Signature tape reflects her pride in representing Team USA on the global stage. With its innovative design and superior quality, the Pro® Signature Sara Hughes Limited Edition tape provides flexible, lightweight support and pain relief. Providing enhanced support for muscles, joints, and tendons without compromising comfort or range of motion. This superior elastic core maintains its elasticity significantly longer than cotton kinesiology tape, offering more durable support for as long as needed. Just like elite athletes, it combines strength and endurance to achieve optimal performance.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Sara Hughes and Team USA on this limited edition tape," said Jessica Klodnicki, KT CEO. "Sara embodies the spirit of resilience, strength, and excellence that KT stands for. This product celebrates her achievements and offers athletes the reliable support they need to perform at their best."

KT Tape Pro® Signature Sara Hughes Limited Edition Pro Extreme Tape | SRP: $24.99

The tape features 100% synthetic fabric, providing high breathability and long-lasting durability. It includes a Pro Extreme water-resistant adhesive, ensuring the tape remains on the skin through sweat and moisture for reliable, extended support. Designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, gym-goers, and those living an active lifestyle, the tape offers flexibility that maintains a full range of motion. As an officially licensed product of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams, the exclusive design showcases bright white fabric adorned with Sara Hughes Signature, blue USA lettering, and the official Flag/ 5 Rings mark. Each package contains 20 strips and is now available at kttape.com .

As the exclusive kinesiology tape brand anticipated to be used by Team USA athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, KT Tape showcases its dedication to excellence and its reputation as the trusted choice of champions worldwide. Utilized by Team USA trainers and athletes, KT Tape has become an essential part of training rooms and athletic fields. USA trainers depend on KT Tape for its outstanding support and pain relief, ensuring peak performance, and swift recovery.

Based in Utah and founded in 2008, KT® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the most technologically advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape kinesiology tape provides localized increase in blood flow to relieve pain and provide support for muscle pain and common injuries. KT is recommended by Physical Therapists and Athletic Trainers for pain relief and support of muscles, ligaments, and tendons. And now, KT has introduced a line of KT Health products to include topical pain relief, diabetes care, ice/heat treatment, footcare, and more. KT health products are designed to revolutionize the way consumers prepare, perform, and recover from all types of physical activity. The purpose of KT is to provide solutions that empower movement to unleash every body's potential for everyone from everyday athletes to the pros.

