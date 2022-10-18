KTC Unveils 4 New Gaming Monitors

BERLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KTC, an experienced monitor manufacturer and innovator, is pleased to introduce 4 new gaming monitors to the public in October.

The KTC H27T22 is a 27-inch Fast IPS monitor with excellent gaming performance. It features a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GTG response time. Compared with 60Hz monitors, the H27T22 monitor reduces motion blur more effectively and makes motion look smoother, making it ideal for gamers, especially esports players. Compatible with FreeSync and G-SYNC, it avoids screen tearing and stuttering. For a better gaming experience, it offers some preset modes including FPS (First-Person Shooter), RTS (Real-Time Strategy), and RAC (Race Game). More enhanced gaming features are provided to help improve gamers' performance, such as Timer and Sniper Sight.

The H27T22 monitor has a high resolution of 2560 x 1440, presenting higher-quality and crisper images. Supporting HDR10, it delivers a wide dynamic range and a wide color gamut. The Full HD 8-bit monitor covers 99% of the sRGB gamut and displays 16.7 million colors for more lifelike images.

Equipped with an adjustable stand, it stands steadily on the desk and allows users to adjust the screen to a comfortable height and angle. Compliant with the VESA standard, it can be securely mounted on the wall.

Three more gaming monitors of KTC have been launched meanwhile, including H27S17, H32S17 and G42P5. The KTC H27S17 and H32S17 are 165Hz HVA monitors with a 1500R curvature, a 1ms (MPRT) response time and a 2560 x 1440 resolution. The G42P5 model is a 42-inch OLED monitor using RGBW and WBE technology. It delivers a 0.1ms GTG response time, making it an outstanding gaming monitor for gamers.

KTC is a brand under Shenzhen KTC Technology Co., Ltd. It's a world-leading display technology and consumer electronics company focusing on display terminals. KTC is dedicated to manufacturing LCD monitors, LED TVs, Mini-LED displays, etc., and is a partner of many well-known electronic brands such as Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, Samsung, LG, etc. According to TRENDFORCE statistics, in the first half of 2022, Mini-LED displays produced by KTC accounted for 17% of the global Mini-LED display market share.

