KT&G makes donations for earthquake victims in Turkey

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G, a global company headquartered in South Korea has donated a total of 4.5 million Turkish Lira to support earthquake victims and post-earthquake relief efforts in Turkey.

KT&G delivered its donation through the Korean Red Cross, which is one of Korea's international relief organizations, on February 10 to fund aid supplies and damage recovery activities in Turkey. The donation was collected in the form of a matching grant named KT&G Sangsang Fund, whereby the company matched the donations made by employees.

KT&G has been reaching out with relief whenever a crisis has occurred in the local community over the past years. In fact, KT&G secured 4,800 COVID-19 diagnostic kits from South Korea and donated them to hospitals in Istanbul in 2020 when the medical equipment was short in supply due to the pandemic situation. KT&G also provided the relief fund worth 0.7 million Turkish Lira when the earthquake hit Izmir in the same year.

Kim Kwan-joong, President of KT&G Turkey, said "we hope that this relief effort will be of some help to the people of Turkey, who have maintained a friendly relationship with Korea for a long time." He added "we will continue to carry out our activities of social contribution as a member of the Turkish community."

In 2007, KT&G invested approximately 700 million Turkish Lira building its first overseas manufacturing plant in Izmir, Turkey. The plant is built on 145,000 square meters of land in Tire District, 80 km southeast of Izmir. KT&G's Turkish plant exports to Europe and the Middle East.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961370/KT_G_Logo.jpg

SOURCE KT&G Corporation