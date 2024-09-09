KTL Solutions Assists in Successful Completion of C3PAO DIBCAC Assessment, Empowering Cybersecurity Excellence

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KTL Solutions, a leading Microsoft Partner, MSP, and provider of CMMC assessment services, is pleased to announce its pivotal role in supporting Eide Bailly, LLC through a successful C3PAO (CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization) DIBCAC (Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center) Assessment. This achievement demonstrates KTL Solutions' expertise in guiding organizations through the rigorous requirements of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

The DIBCAC Assessment is a critical component in the CMMC certification process, ensuring that organizations within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) meet cybersecurity standards set by the Department of Defense (DoD). KTL Solutions worked closely with Eide Bailly to prepare for and navigate the complex assessment, which resulted in a successful certification, validating the client's robust cybersecurity practices and their ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

Timothy Lally, President, KTL Solutions, expressed pride in the company's role, stating, "We are honored to have partnered with Eide Bailly to achieve this significant milestone. The successful completion of the C3PAO DIBCAC Assessment not only reflects Eide Bailly's dedication to cybersecurity but also highlights our team's expertise in delivering support and guidance through the CMMC process. Our mission is to empower our clients with the knowledge and resources they need to meet the highest cybersecurity standards."

The success of this collaboration further solidifies KTL Solutions' reputation as a trusted advisor, particularly for organizations seeking CMMC certification. KTL Solutions remains committed to helping companies within the DIB to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and achieve compliance with industry standards.

