Kuaishou Technology to Report 2023 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results on August 22, 2023

Kuaishou Technology

03 Aug, 2023, 04:44 ET

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou" or the "Company"; 1024.HK), a leading content community and social platform, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2023, after the Hong Kong market closes on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

The Company's management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 7:00 PM Beijing Time (7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:

Chinese Line (Mandarin):
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10032546-ft78uj.html

English Simultaneous Interpretation Line (listen-only mode):
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10032545-9sy76a.html

Participants can choose between the Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation options for pre-registration above. Please note that the English simultaneous interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, event passcode, and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, live, and archived webcasts of the conference call, for both Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation, will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuaishou.com.

Replays of the conference call will be available until August 29, 2023 via the following dial-in details:

Dial-in Numbers

Mainland China:

400 1209 216

Hong Kong:

800 930 639

US/Canada:

1855 883 1031


Chinese conference ID:

10032546

English simultaneous interpretation conference ID:

10032545

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform with its mission to be the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou has relentlessly been focusing on serving its customers and creating value for them through the continual innovation and optimization of its products and services. At Kuaishou, any user can chronicle and share their life experiences through short videos and live streams and showcase their talents. Working closely with content creators and businesses together, Kuaishou provides product and service offerings that address various user needs that arise naturally, including entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and more. For more information, please visit https://ir.kuaishou.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kuaishou Technology
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

