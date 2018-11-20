Kuali Recognized as Emerging Elite in the 2018 MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 Awards

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuali, a higher education software organization, was named a 2018 Emerging Elite company in the 24th annual MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) Utah 100 Awards.

Each year, the MWCN recognizes Utah's 100 fastest growing companies, the 15 largest revenue companies, and 20 newer emerging elite companies at the Utah 100 awards in front of over 1,000 business leaders.

"Kuali is honored to be recognized as an Emerging Elite company," said Joel Dehlin, Kuali founder and CEO. "I've been fortunate to work with wonderfully smart and nice people the last four years. Together we're building a terrific company and culture."

Kuali's mission, to simplify higher education and decrease administration costs, is a powerful motivator for the young company. "What we're trying to do is unusual, very innovative, and so very needed in higher ed," said Dehlin. "We want colleges and universities to have more money to put into their mission of educating and conducting research."

Kuali's customer-focused development and user-friendly interface are just two of the outward facing characteristics that allow Kuali to be successful within the educational space. To learn more, visit www.kuali.co.

About Kuali

Kuali delivers administrative software built specifically for higher education to more than 160 institutions using modern, cloud-based technologies. Thoughtfully-designed software streamlines processes to significantly reduce costs for student services, financials, research, and continuity planning. For more information, visit www.kuali.co.

About MWCN

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. For more information, visit www.mwcn.org.

SOURCE Kuali

