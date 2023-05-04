Kubeark unveils new platform release to accelerate innovation at scale through sky computing

Trailblazing software operations platform set to transform enterprise multi-cloud management, maximize technology ROI across the cloud landscape

NEW YORK and BUCHAREST, Romania, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubeark, a next-generation platform specialized in software operations management, unveils its latest platform release that leverages the transformative potential of sky computing to empower enterprises to innovate and scale with unprecedented ease, regardless of their technology environment.

Nowadays, enterprises face significant obstacles in streamlining operations and maintaining strict oversight of their resources in multi-cloud. With 85% of businesses utilizing up to five cloud platforms according to Deloitte, sky computing enables compatibility and interoperability across diverse clouds and infrastructures. The Kubeark platform addresses this trend, enhancing digital transformation through three primary service areas:

Streamlining software lifecycles across multiple infrastructures, accelerating go-to-market strategies, and transforming legacy software into efficient SaaS solutions.

Ensuring seamless software maintenance and governance for efficient and secure operations.

Providing substantial financial advantages by optimizing resource usage and cost management, while increasing visibility and profitability across cloud platforms.

"Sky computing is transforming multi-premises, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud usage. Imagine easily accessing the best resources from any cloud, anytime. Kubeark turns this into reality, catering to companies at any stage of their cloud innovation journey. Our platform empowers businesses to capitalize on the full potential of their technology stack through simplicity and a single point of contact across the software operations management process", said Bogdan Nedelcov, CEO & Co-founder at Kubeark.

Additionally, with this release, Kubeark seamlessly integrates with the world's major cloud marketplaces, enabling end-to-end automation for marketplace listing and transacting. This allows organizations to rapidly unlock new go-to-market opportunities and capitalize on untapped revenue streams from the cloud.

"Kubeark's innovative platform, combined with our strategic partnership, is set to revolutionize digital transformation and technology scaling for enterprises. We're excited to partner with Kubeark as they continue breaking new ground in areas that are sure to make a difference for innovation and digital transformation within companies, especially in times like these", noted Alex Cernatescu, CEO, Co-founder & Global Head of Strategy at Stefanini Infinit - part of Stefanini Group.

"The Kubeark platform has significantly improved our technology investments, transforming the way we manage our applications and infrastructure. We're thrilled to be part of this journey and can't wait to see the further impact this platform will have on the market", added George Bara, Co-founder & Head of Business Development at Zetta Cloud.

About Kubeark

Kubeark empowers organizations to innovate and scale through its all-in-one software operations management platform that enables application management across multiple clouds and infrastructures, streamlined software operations, and enhanced technology ROI. With a commitment to driving digital transformation, Kubeark is revolutionizing the way businesses approach their software operations and technology investments. For more information about Kubeark, visit www.kubeark.com.

