Kubota Extends Trackhouse Racing Sponsorship Through 2025 Season

News provided by

Kubota Tractor Corporation

28 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

For Each Race Kubota Serves as Primary Sponsor of Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro, a $10,000 Donation Will Be Made to the Farmer Veteran Coalition for a Top-10 Finish

CONCORD, N.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota Tractor Corporation and Trackhouse Racing announced today the Nos. 1 and 99 Chevrolets will continue to carry the familiar Kubota orange paint scheme in races in the 2024 and 2025 NASCAR Cup Series seasons. With the sponsorship extension, Kubota also continues as the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing after serving as a primary sponsor on the team's Chevrolets the last two seasons.

Continue Reading
Kubota Extends Trackhouse Racing Sponsorship Through 2025 Season.
Kubota Extends Trackhouse Racing Sponsorship Through 2025 Season.

"After the thrilling ride we've been on with Ross (Chastain), Daniel (Suárez), and the Trackhouse Racing team over the last two seasons, it was an easy decision to keep it rolling for another two," said Todd Stucke, Kubota Tractor Corporation Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Support, and Special Projects. "The Trackhouse team has been an outstanding partner and we're proud they'll continue representing our brand across Kubota Country, both on and off the track."

Chastain has piloted the No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet five times this season and will pilot the Kubota livery for a sixth time at the upcoming Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, October 22. In the same event last year while driving the orange-and-black No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet Camaro, Chastain finished second.

"One of the awesome things about partnering with Kubota is they're heavily involved in agriculture and it's an authentic relationship," said Chastain, who is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer. "I feel at home when I'm meeting with employees and customers who are connected to Kubota and look forward to continuing our relationship." 

Suárez, 31, of Monterrey, Mexico, drove the No. 99 Kubota Chevrolet on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth to an 8th-place finish and looks forward to continuing driving a Kubota-branded Chevrolet.

"It's great to have a brand like Kubota supporting our race team," said Suárez, who became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Xfinity title in 2016 and a Cup race in 2022. "I think their continued partnership says a lot about them and Trackhouse Racing and how to build a successful relationship." 

In 2024, the Kubota livery will be on a Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro in seven race markets: Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.; Las Vegas Motor Speedway; Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway; New Hampshire Motor Speedway; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.; Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas; and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. 

For the second year, Kubota and Trackhouse Racing are putting the partnership in overdrive in support of farmer veterans. In the races Kubota is serving as the primary sponsor of Chastain's No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet, a $10,000 donation will be made to the Farmer Veteran Coalition for a top-10 finish. The Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) is a national nonprofit organization that assists military veterans and currently serving members of the Armed Forces to transition into careers in farming, and since 2015, Kubota has partnered with FVC on the "Geared to Give" program which has provided more than $900,000 to the coalition in the form of organizational support, grants to veterans and 41 pieces of donated equipment.

To learn more about Kubota, the #1-selling compact* and sub-compact** tractor brand in the U.S., and #1-rated for durability and owner experience in the U.S.***, visit KubotaUSA.com.

* Based on EDA tractor sales data of under 20 horsepower models from 2009 to 2020

** Based on EDA tractor sales data of under 40 horsepower models from 2009 to 2021

*** Award based on 2021 Progressive Farmer Reader Insights Tractor Study

About Kubota Tractor Corporation
Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp performance- matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

About Trackhouse Entertainment Group
After retiring from a driving career in NASCAR and sports cars, Justin Marks created Trackhouse Entertainment Group in 2020 with the goal of creating a racing brand that transcends the sport. Marks formed Trackhouse Racing that took to the track in 2021 with Daniel Suárez behind the wheel. In January 2021, the team announced a partnership with international superstar entertainer Pitbull who has been a frequent guest at NASCAR races and elevated Trackhouse's presence through inclusion in several of his songs, music videos and album title over the last two years. Midway through the 2021 season, Trackhouse Racing purchased the NASCAR assets of Chip Ganassi Racing and began the 2022 season as its own two-car team with Suárez and Ross Chastain as drivers. Chastain gave the organization its first victory at Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas on March 27 and won again at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24. Suárez became the first Mexican (Monterrey) driver to win a Cup race when he dominated the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway race in June 20. In 2023, Chastain won the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway race on June 25 and New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural Chicago Street race on July 2 driving for Trackhouse's PROJECT91 program Marks created to offer NASCAR opportunities to international driving stars. Trackhouse Entertainment Group operates out of Nashville, Tenn. while the race shop is in Concord, North Carolina. For more information, visit Trackhouse.com.

SOURCE Kubota Tractor Corporation

Also from this source

Kubota Announces First-Time Presence at CES® 2024 to Showcase Future Innovation Strategy

Kubota and Trackhouse Racing Gear Up Veterans with New Farming Equipment in Special Pre-Race Ceremony

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.