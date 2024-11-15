Kubota Named as CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Best of Innovation by the Consumer Technology Association for First-of-Its-Kind All-Terrain KATR.

Kubota's Innovation Award-winning product won best in the Industrial Equipment and Machinery product category by a panel of industry expert judges, including media, designers, engineers and more, who reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

"At Kubota, we have a long-standing philosophy that our products must be technically excellent, be productive and enjoyable for our customers, and also ensure the sustainability of limited resources. Ultimately, our goal is to improve the quality of life for individuals and society," said Brett McMickell, Kubota North America Chief Technology Officer. "Given the versatility of the KATR, it has a wide range of applications specifically designed to enhance productivity in the agriculture and construction sectors."

The CES Innovation Awards program is owned and produced by CTA, the host and organizer of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES®), which is recognized worldwide for its innovation awards as it is the most influential tech event on a global stage. CES® 2025 is January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information on Kubota's participation in CES® 2025, visit https://www.kubotausa.com/innovation .

More on the Compact KATR

The Kubota all-terrain KATR is a four-wheeled multifunctional robot designed with advanced stability control that adjusts the robot's four legs to maintain a level cargo deck enabling it to operate with a stable platform on uneven and sloped terrain and making it an ideal solution for agriculture and construction environments.

The KATR's innovative combination of real-time stability control, robust construction, and versatile operation set it apart as a pioneering solution with a compact, yet robust design which is a first to be practically applied in demanding off-road applications. A proprietary algorithm processes sensor data in real-time, then commands the robot's four hydraulically actuated legs to extend or retract to maintain the platform stability. Additionally, four independent motors provide robust all-terrain capability to navigate over challenging environments.

The KATR can be powered by either an electric or combustion engine, reflecting Kubota's commitment to customer choice without compromise. With innovative steering capability and a load capacity of 284 lbs. (129 kg), the KATR can be controlled either remotely or via an onboard controller.

