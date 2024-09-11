Kubota North America Corporation acquires Bloomfield Robotics, Inc.

Strategic Alignment Drives the Acquisition to Provide Specialty Crop Monitoring Services

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota Corporation, Osaka, Japan, through its North American subsidiary, Kubota North America Corporation, has acquired Bloomfield Robotics, Inc., a Pittsburgh-based company. Bloomfield provides a service that monitors the health and performance of specialty crops, one plant at a time, using advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) to growers across seven countries and three continents.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of Bloomfield Robotics, a natural evolution of our successful partnership through Kubota's support of open innovation," stated M. Brett McMickell, Chief Technology Officer for Kubota North America. "Combining AI-driven technology with our legacy quality products will enable Kubota to solve real issues facing agriculture. This acquisition is a key milestone for Kubota's strategic vision to provide comprehensive smart agriculture solutions."

Bloomfield's cameras are the foundation for a new Software as a Service (SaaS) that provides plant-level health and performance assessments for growers of grapes (e.g., wine, table, and juice), blueberries, and other specialty crops. Bloomfield's purpose-built cameras are easily mounted on tractors and other vehicles common to farming and allow for the capture of detailed plant-level, geo-located images of the entire farm. These images are then translated into crop data such as color, maturity, and size of the fruit using Bloomfield's AI. The result is unprecedented insights into harvest timing and yield, which enables meaningful operational efficiencies, better timed harvests, reduced labor costs, and increased asset utilization.

"The Bloomfield vision from our founding was to provide continuous plant-level knowledge to every specialty crop farmer around the world. This acquisition brings that vision forward at a scale and speed we could not have imagined. Fortunately, we've been working closely together for over two years, so we have a running start at achieving this vision. We're truly excited for what's to come," said Mark DeSantis, President and CEO of Bloomfield Robotics.

The level of mechanization and automation in specialty crop farming, such as fruits, vegetables, and tree nuts, lags behind advancements incorporated in the cultivation of row crops. Innovative solutions to integrate data with automated systems, operational robotics, and other assets are needed. The specialty crop market overall has become a focal point of Kubota's strategic attention and efforts to shape the future of agriculture.

About Bloomfield Robotics, Inc.

Bloomfield Robotics is a Pittsburgh-based company that develops AI-driven plant imaging technology for use in specialty crops. Bloomfield's mission is to make every farm vehicle a continuous data collection platform that assesses the health and performance of every plant in the specialty crop space by providing plant-level insights to help growers make more informed management decisions.

