Kubota Returns as a Primary Sponsor of ThorSport Racing, Ben Rhodes for 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season

"When we started this partnership with ThorSport and Ben, he was already a champion, and we couldn't have been more excited to see him cross the finish line to win his second and bring home the trophy to Kubota Country," said Todd Stucke, President of Kubota Tractor Corporation. "Much like Kubota customers, Ben has the heart of a champion and is determined to get the job done right. We're proud to be part of the ThorSport team and we're looking forward to joining Ben in victory lane again this year."

Last season, Rhodes captured his second Truck Series championship with a thrilling fifth-place finish in the fourth overtime of the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway, which secured his spot at the top of the championship standings. With the win, Rhodes, who also won in 2021, became the youngest multi-time Truck Series champion.

"I'm thrilled to be able to represent Kubota once again," said Rhodes. "We've had some great highlights over the years competing for wins and championships. I think 2024 is going to be an even better year."

During the 2024 season, the Kubota orange paint scheme will once again appear on Ben Rhodes' No. 99 Ford F-150 in the following race markets: Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas; Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas; Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.; Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Fla.; and Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season is already underway and Rhodes' first race behind the wheel of the Kubota-branded No. 99 Ford F-150 is March 1, 2024, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Catch all the racing action beginning at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 and the Motor Racing Network.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp, performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

About ThorSport Racing

ThorSport Racing, based in a state-of-the-art 100,000-square-foot facility in Sandusky, Ohio is the longest-tenured NASCAR Truck Series team, competing in the series since 1996. The Sandusky-based team has a combined six driver's championships – five in the Truck Series and one in the ARCA Menards Series with Frank Kimmel. In addition, the team has 16 consecutive seasons in the Truck Series, with at least one win.

SOURCE Kubota Tractor Corporation