Kubota to Quadruple Grants, Offer More Chances to Win, Company will Award a total of $600,000 to 20 Local Communities

Kubota Hometown Proud™ Grant Program Now Accepting Community Project Applications through April 12, 2024

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota Tractor Corporation reaffirmed today its commitment to supporting local customers, dealers and communities with the return of the Kubota Hometown Proud™ grant program. Established in 2021, the program provides a way for Kubota to give back to community projects, and it integrates Kubota's dealer network, impacting local projects, nationwide. The fourth annual contest will provide support for even more local communities to grow, build or revitalize their local projects by awarding 20 grants across the country: two in each of the company's ten operating districts. After a public voting campaign in August, each district winner will receive $50,000, and 10 district runners-up will receive $10,000, totaling $600,000 in grants this year.

"We are excited to announce the fourth year of the Kubota Hometown Proud™ grant program, which exemplifies Kubota's goal of staying deeply rooted in community support for our dealers, our customers and our employees," said Todd Stucke, President, Kubota Tractor Corporation. "Kubota is laying the groundwork for a better future, and it all starts with giving back to communities in need. To date, Kubota has awarded $1.3 million in hometown grants, with another $600,000 investment planned for 2024. We are proud of the impact our equipment has in enhancing and uplifting the communities we serve."

Local Support, Nationwide

Each dealer in Kubota's 1,100-strong dealer network takes pride in giving back to the communities where they live and work. Kubota is helping to further foster their local relationships and empower local initiatives by connecting national grant resources to community projects that make significant impact, right in its dealers' own backyards. The program is now accepting applications for a chance to bring home funding to your community. All 501(c)(3) nonprofits within a 50-mile radius of an authorized Kubota dealer are invited to enter their project. Kubota encourages all types of community projects to apply from community gardens, public spaces, and food banks, to increasing access to agriculture education, and more. Visit KubotaHometownProud.com to submit your application by April 12, 2024.

Here's How to Enter

Applying is as easy as 1, 2, 3:

Step One: Visit KubotaHometownProud.com between now and April 12, 2024 . An authorized employee or officer with the legal authority to act on behalf of the registered 501(c)(3) organization or municipality's nonprofit partner can enter.

Visit between now and . An authorized employee or officer with the legal authority to act on behalf of the registered 501(c)(3) organization or municipality's nonprofit partner can enter. Step Two: Fill out the online application form to tell us about a community project in need.

Fill out the online application form to tell us about a community project in need. Step Three: Upload project photos and organization information, then click 'enter.' That's it!

After the application period closes on Friday, April 12, 2024, all project entries will be reviewed, and Kubota will select 20 winners – two from each of Kubota's ten operating districts – to each be elevated for public vote. Then, from August 1-14, 2024, the public is invited to visit KubotaHometownProud.com and cast a vote daily for the top project in their district. The community project with the highest number of votes in each district will be presented with a $50,000 grant, and each district runner-up will receive a $10,000 grant. Moreover, voters have a chance to win, too; every vote cast serves as one entry into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Kubota zero-turn mower or sub-compact tractor.

Organizations who have entered before can enter again; however, previous winners are not eligible. For more information, visit kubotausa.com/hometown-proud/rules.

Calling all 501(c)(3) Nonprofits and Municipalities with a Nonprofit Component: Enter a community project into the Kubota Hometown Proud™ Grant Program for a chance to win up to $50,000 to grow, build or revitalize a public space. The application process is open March 1 through April 12, 2024, and any community project – from building community gardens to revitalizing public spaces and increasing access to agriculture education and more – is invited to enter. Twenty finalists – two from each district – will be selected. Then, from August 1-14, 2024, the public is invited to cast a vote for the top project in their district. The community project with the highest number of votes in each district – ten winners in all – will receive $50,000, and the remaining 10 runners-up will receive $10,000. Visit KubotaHometownProud.com to enter.

*Contest open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18+ who are designated representatives of 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, located within 50 miles of an authorized Kubota dealer. Void where prohibited. Enter Contest before 4/12/24 at 11:59:59 pm CT. Sweepstakes open only to 50 US/DC 18+ (19 AL and NE, 21 MS). Enter Sweepstakes by voting 8/1- 8/14/24. Subject to full Official Rules, including prizes, judging criteria, and all details, visit KubotaHometownProud.com. Sponsor: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp, * performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com .

