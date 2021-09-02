Kubota Steps Into Arena With PBR at Cowboys for a Cause Charity Exhibition Event

The Cowboys for a Cause charity exhibition event features eight teams of three riders each with the top two scoring teams being brought back for a six-rider championship round to determine a winner. Team Kubota is headlined by PBR riders Ezekiel Mitchell, Junior Patrik Souza and Taylor Toves. The charity event partner is the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC), which will be presented with a $100,000 check in addition to a special ceremony to award a military servicemember a new tractor through Kubota's Geared to Give program in partnership with FVC.

"We continue to find ways to shine a spotlight on our nation's veterans, and this Cowboys for a Cause event aboard the historic USS Lexington is the perfect venue to do just that," said Alex Woods, Kubota vice president of sales operations, supply chain and parts, and a veteran of the Army National Guard. "We are excited to join PBR fans and athletes in this partnership because Kubota and our customers share a steadfast dedication to hard work and an appreciation for the thrill of the ride, whether it's on a bull or a tractor."

The day before the riders gear up to compete in the bull riding arena, which is being built using Kubota equipment on the USS Lexington's 910-foot-long flight deck, local Kubota dealer, Ewald Kubota, will come together alongside Team Kubota's bull riders to donate Kubota equipment and volunteer service hours for a special day of service to help revitalize Parkview Park in Corpus Christi.

As part of the event, which will be broadcast on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT on CBS Television Network with re-airs on RIDEPASS on Pluto TV, Kubota will honor Army Master Sgt. Ben Henbest from Fayetteville, Arkansas, by presenting him with a new Kubota MX Series tractor through its Geared to Give program in partnership with FVC. Henbest, who has served 21 years in the U.S. Army reserve, owns and operates Henbest Farms, where he raises Angus cattle and will put his new MX Series tractor to use to manage his growing cattle operation.

In July, Kubota announced its first-ever partnership with PBR, the leader in western sports, making them the Official Tractor of the Unleash The Beast (UTB), Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, Global Cup USA and Cowboys for a Cause as well as the WCRA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance) Triple Crown and Women's Rodeo World Championship for the 2022 season.

To learn more about PBR's Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, visit www.pbr.com. To learn more about the Farmer Veteran Coalition, visit www.farmvetco.org. And to learn more about Kubota's lineup of equipment, visit www.KubotaUSA.com.

About PBR Cowboys for a Cause

Bucking above the waves on the deck of the historic USS Lexington for the second-straight season, the 2021 PBR Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause showcases 24 of the top bull riders in the world and four previous PBR World Champions. The exhibition event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 4 and airs on CBS Television Network on Sunday, Sept. 5 at noon ET. PBR is the world's premier bull riding organization. PBR's digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About Ewald Kubota

Ewald Kubota is a 73-year-old family business with 10+ locations serving communities from greater Austin to San Antonio and Corpus Christi. The dealership began as Ewald Tractor Co. founded by Herbert John Ewald, Sr., in November of 1948 in downtown Seguin. Ewald carries Kubota's full line of compact construction equipment, lawn and garden equipment, hay tools and utility vehicles. Ewald Kubota has been recognized as the #1 Volume Dealer in the World for 2020 and holds the honor of being a Kubota Elite Dealer. For more information and locations, visit ewaldkubota.com/locations.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp* performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com .

