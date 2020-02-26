KuCoin Announces Instant Exchange Service, Allowing Crypto Transaction in Seconds

Compared with traditional crypto-to-crypto trading, Instant Exchange has many advantages, including the fastest transaction that can be completed in 1 second and support of large orders, which will not cause large price fluctuations in KuCoin's spot market. In addition, the price shown on the service page will be the final transaction price, meaning that there is no transaction fee, which can greatly improve transaction efficiency and reduce transaction costs.

Johnny Lyu, co-founder of KuCoin, said: "As 'The People's Exchange', KuCoin has been committed to providing users with secure, simple and convenient trading experience, so that more people can embrace the blockchain and crypto world. The Instant Exchange service is a bold attempt for KuCoin, which can help users complete the optimal transaction in the shortest time".

Founded in September 2017, KuCoin has grown into one of the most popular crypto exchanges, and it currently provides a series of financial services like fiat-to-crypto, crypto-to-crypto, futures, staking, borrowing, token launch and more to its 5 million users across 207 countries and regions around the world. One out of four crypto holders worldwide are with KuCoin.

