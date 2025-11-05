KuCoin Institutional and Cactus Custody Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Institutional Digital Asset Security and Market Access

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced a strategic partnership between KuCoin Institutional, the company's institutional arm, and Cactus Custody, Matrixport's digital asset custodian safeguarding multi-billion US dollars worth of digital assets.

This partnership integrates Cactus Oasis , Cactus Custody's Off-Exchange Settlement (OES) framework, setting new benchmarks for institutional-grade custody security, trading efficiency, and capital optimization.

Through this integration, institutional and eligible clients can execute trades on KuCoin without pre-funding exchange wallets. Clients' assets remain securely held in a regulated and fully segregated custody environment with Cactus Custody until order execution, supported by its advanced safeguards like multi-signature wallets, cold storage, and ISO-certified controls. This enables clients to access KuCoin Institutional's deep liquidity across spot, margin, options, and perpetual futures markets while maintaining high standards of asset protection.

Wendy Jiang, General Manager at Cactus Custody said: "At Cactus Custody, we are committed to advancing security standards and digital asset operations, working closely with industry partners to enhance client asset safety and seamless market access. Our latest offering - Cactus Oasis, combines institutional-grade security with integrated operational efficiency. By launching on KuCoin, we continue to broaden institutional clients' access to trading venues and further strengthen client trust."

Building on the momentum of KuCoin's $2 Billion Trust Project, this integration expands secure investment and trading choices for institutional clients, reinforcing KuCoin's commitment to a multi-partner ecosystem and giving clients greater flexibility in selecting custodians that match their risk and operational requirements.

"Our partnership with Cactus Custody represents a pivotal step in building a safer and more efficient digital asset ecosystem for institutions," said Tika Lum, Head of Global BD at KuCoin Institutional. "The launch of KuCoin Institutional and our integration with Cactus reaffirm our commitment to providing institutions with the highest standards of liquidity, infrastructure, and security."

The introduction of Cactus Oasis provides institutional clients with seamless access to deep liquidity and enhanced trading opportunities. Through the partnership between KuCoin Institutional and Cactus Custody, this initiative drives the next phase of institutional participation and bridges traditional finance with the Web3 economy.

About KuCoin Institutional

KuCoin Institutional is the institutional division of KuCoin, dedicated to providing professional investors, funds, and enterprises with secure, compliant, and efficient digital asset solutions. Integrating advanced trading infrastructure, capital management, and custody services, it offers a full-spectrum institutional ecosystem spanning liquidity access, risk control, and global compliance — empowering institutions to participate in the digital economy with confidence and transparency.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com/institution

About Cactus Custody

Cactus Custody, a Matrixport Group subsidiary with global regulatory credentials, offers digital asset custody, DeFi access, and OES/OTC settlement services to over 300 institutions worldwide, managing assets in the multi-billion-dollar range. It is operated by Matrix Trust Company Limited, which is licensed under the Hong Kong TCSP regime.

Using a cold-hot layered security architecture with institutional-grade HSM encryption and strict compliance controls, our custody solution is designed to safeguard digital assets with resilience and trust. Driven by innovation, we empower institutions to manage their digital assets with confidence.

Learn more: www.mycactus.com

