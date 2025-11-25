KuCoin Secures AUSTRAC Digital Currency Exchange Registration, Enhances Fiat Access for Australian Users

SYDNEY, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced a major regulatory milestone in Australia with its subsidiary entity officially registered as a Digital Currency Exchange (DCE) under AUSTRAC. This registration places KuCoin under AUSTRAC's formal oversight for digital currency exchange services and marks a significant step in strengthening the platform's compliance framework within one of the world's most robust regulatory environments.

As part of its broader compliance strategy, KuCoin plans to register for additional designated services with AUSTRAC, further expanding its regulated footprint in Australia. The platform also confirmed a partnership with Echuca Trading, a financial services provider holding an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) issued by ASIC, to bring KuCoin's crypto futures business under a regulated structure tailored for the Australian market.

In parallel with its regulatory progress, KuCoin now offers local fiat on-ramp support, providing Australian users with more convenient and compliant pathways to access digital assets.

BC Wong, Global CEO of KuCoin stated "As a global platform built on trust, securing AUSTRAC registration is a key milestone in strengthening KuCoin's global compliance architecture. Australia maintains some of the highest standards for digital asset oversight, and our AUSTRAC registration reflects our long-term commitment to operating transparently and responsibly. We will continue investing in robust compliance systems to protect users and support the healthy growth of the Australian digital asset ecosystem."

James Pinch, Australian Managing Director at KuCoin added "With AUSTRAC registration and AFSL-backed regulatory framework support, we are raising the bar for how exchanges serve the Australian community. These steps enable us to offer safer, smoother fiat access and deliver products that align with the expectations of local users and regulators. Our focus is to build trust through strong compliance foundations and ensure Australians can engage with crypto confidently."

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions, including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognised by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun. KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27701:2025, and CCSS certifications and is committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong. Notably, KuCoin is the only top global exchange to have achieved all four major security certifications, underscoring its industry-leading standards in safeguarding user assets.

