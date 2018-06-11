Kudelski Security Extends Capabilities to Germany and Austria From New Office in Zurich

"With GDPR now in effect, and the ever-increasing sophistication of threats organizations of all sizes face, CEOs, CIOs and CISOs are demanding the proven capabilities we are delivering," said Philippe Borloz, vice president, EMEA sales, Kudelski Security. "A growing number of companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland are entrusting us with their evolving cybersecurity needs – from advisory and R&D, to managed security and advanced cybersecurity technology. The addition of experienced cybersecurity engineers, incident response experts, security consultants, sales and marketing staff in Zurich is a key milestone in the development of our activities on the German, Austrian and Swiss markets will help accelerate our growth."

Since 2016, Kudelski Security has experienced solid growth in this region, adding high-profile clients and launching innovative new managed security services, including Managed Endpoint Detection & Response and Managed Attacker Deception, delivered from the company's Cyber Fusion Center in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland. Kudelski Security's expanded team in Zurich will provide German-speaking support in closer proximity to clients in the region, placing the company in a stronger position to grow its customer base at the same time.

Kudelski Security will celebrate the opening of its new offices in the heart of Zurich on Tuesday, June 12th which will be attended by Rich Fennessy, chief executive officer of the company.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit: www.kudelskisecurity.com.

Media Contact:

John Van Blaricum

Vice President, Global Marketing

+1 650 966 4320

john.vanblaricum@kudelskisecurity.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kudelski-security-extends-capabilities-to-germany-and-austria-from-new-office-in-zurich-300662504.html

SOURCE Kudelski Security

Related Links

http://www.kudelskisecurity.com

