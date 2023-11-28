Kuder Connect 2 Business® Selected by State of Oklahoma for Work-based Learning

News provided by

Kuder, Inc.

28 Nov, 2023, 07:30 ET

ADEL, Iowa, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuder, Inc. (Kuder) is pleased to announce it was selected by the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education (CareerTech) in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) to engage students, schools, and businesses across the state in work-based learning (WBL) and job alignment.

Continue Reading

Kuder's custom career readiness platform for all Oklahomans (K-Adult), the OKCareerGuide, will accelerate more robust interactions and participation in WBL and job skills development. CareerTech and OSDE saw Kuder's employer engagement toolset, Connect 2 Business (C2B), as an ideal fit to accomplish their objectives.

"We value our partnerships in Oklahoma and were thrilled when CareerTech with OSDE reached out regarding their WBL and career placement initiatives," said Connor Harrington, Kuder's Chief Executive Officer. "When learning about the capabilities they were looking to achieve with the OKCareerGuide, it was clear that C2B will meet Oklahoma's needs."

Like many states, Oklahoma is putting a focus on WBL to help individuals effectively prepare for the future while developing a skilled workforce for the state. C2B supports educators in partnering with businesses and scheduling WBL opportunities for their students and adult learners. Individuals will explore and request opportunities – such as job shadowing, internships, and apprenticeships – that match their career interests and goals. The configurable pre- and post-opportunity tasks and reporting tools facilitate tracking progress and fulfilling graduation requirements.

"Kuder's responsiveness and commitment to ensuring we're supported for WBL completion and ICAP reporting has been outstanding," said Brent Haken, CareerTech State Director. "Working in partnership with OSDE, C2B will expand WBL in the state and strengthen education and business partnerships."

"Kuder has consistently delivered high quality products and services that are tailored to the state of Oklahoma," said Shawna Nord, Counseling and Career Development Manager, CareerTech. "With the exceptional work they've accomplished for us, it was logical for them to support Oklahoma's career planning initiatives within one complete system for the state, the OKCareerGuide.

About Kuder: Kuder (www.kuder.com) is backed by 85 years of history and has 25 years of experience providing career and workforce development systems for all ages for educational agencies including the U.S. military, departments of education, colleges, districts, and schools. Millions worldwide have relied on Kuder for high quality products backed by an unparalleled level of service.

SOURCE Kuder, Inc.

Also from this source

Connor Harrington Appointed as Next CEO of Kuder

Connor Harrington Appointed as Next CEO of Kuder

Kuder, Inc. (Kuder), a global leader in career development and college and career readiness, is pleased to announce Connor Harrington will succeed...
Kuder Partners with Arizona State University in the Leading-Edge EPIXC Public-Private Partnership

Kuder Partners with Arizona State University in the Leading-Edge EPIXC Public-Private Partnership

Kuder, Inc. (Kuder) is excited to announce its partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) to support workforce development in the Electrified...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.