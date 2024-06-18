Kuder, Inc. Partners with Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates to Empower Iowa Students with Comprehensive Career Readiness Solutions

ADEL, Iowa, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuder, Inc. (Kuder), a global leader in college and career readiness solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates (iJAG) to provide innovative career preparation solutions through Kuder Navigator® (Navigator). This collaboration aims to empower students across Iowa with the tools they need to achieve academic and career success.

Navigator is a comprehensive solution designed to assist students in making informed decisions about their education and career paths. Through this partnership, iJAG will integrate Navigator's robust resources with its in-school programming as an additional strategy for empowering youth to succeed, thrive and become future-ready leaders after graduation.

"We are thrilled to partner with iJAG to bring our comprehensive career readiness solutions to more students in our home state of Iowa," said Connor Harrington, CEO Kuder. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to helping students discover their interests, explore potential careers, and plan their futures with confidence. By providing free access to Navigator to iJAG programs across the state, we're giving students personalized guidance and actionable insights that will support their long-term success."

Iowa (iJAG) is one of 39 state affiliates part of the Jobs for America's Graduates network, a nationwide nonprofit organization that is proven to increase graduation rates, drive successful transitions to the workplace, and lead to positive outcomes. The partnership between iJAG and Kuder will provide access to state-of-the-art career planning tools and resources at iJAG's 165 in-school programs.

Through Navigator, students will have access to career assessments, educational planning tools, and a wealth of occupational information. iJAG's in-class Education Specialists will benefit from data-driven insights and reporting so they can deliver guidance and employer services that are tailored to their skills, interests, and work values.

"We're thankful for the support of Kuder and the value they will add to iJAG programs across rural communities and metro areas," said Dr. Wendy Mihm-Herold, President & CEO of iJAG. "Navigator contains assessment data that not will not only influence educational and career decisions for students but will equip iJAG and its school partners with knowledge to support their path to and beyond graduation."

This partnership represents a significant step forward in preparing Iowa's youth for a rapidly evolving job market. By combining Kuder's innovative technology with iJAG's nationally-recognized and proven programming, students across the state will gain confidence and be better equipped to navigate their educational and career journeys.

About Kuder:

Kuder (www.kuder.com) is backed by 85 years of history and has 25 years of experience providing career and workforce development systems for all ages for educational agencies including the U.S. military, departments of education, colleges, districts, and schools. Millions worldwide have relied on Kuder for high-quality products backed by an unparalleled level of service.

About iJAG:

Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates (iJAG) is a statewide nonprofit 501c3 organization that partners with Iowa school districts to deliver in-school career development programming. This includes leadership training, skill-building, employer engagement, and tailored guidance. Iowa is one of 39 affiliates part of Jobs for America's Graduates, a nationally recognized program model for middle schools and high schools. iJAG serves more than 8,200 students, grades 6-12, across 165 schools in the current school year. iJAG graduates 97% of its students as compared to the 90% Iowa graduation rate. Additionally, unemployment for iJAG alumni is 4% lower than non-alumni. To learn more, visit iJAG.org.

