Kuder Partners with Arizona State University in the Leading-Edge EPIXC Public-Private Partnership

News provided by

Kuder, Inc.

23 Aug, 2023, 07:30 ET

ADEL, Iowa, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuder, Inc. (Kuder) is excited to announce its partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) to support workforce development in the Electrified Processes for Industry without Carbon (EPIXC) institute. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) chose ASU to lead this seventh Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute.

Continue Reading

EPIXC is mobilizing a coalition of private companies including Kuder, National Labs, universities, labor unions, and community partners. EPIXC will advance President Biden's climate goals to build an industrial sector that is more resilient, efficient, and competitive and set the United States on a path to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We're incredibly honored to partner with ASU and join such an esteemed group of industry leaders," said Erin Milroy, Kuder's President. "Lending our voice, experience, and capabilities to this important initiative will help achieve the nation's climate goals through research, development, and deployment of relevant technologies and workforce training."

Kuder is renowned for its years of experience and results within workforce development and career readiness. A focus area for Kuder to support will be EPIXC's goal to provide training for a clean energy workforce that is projected to impact nearly 20,000 jobs, including 40% from underrepresented populations such fence line communities in Port Arthur, TX and Arizona's tribal nations.

"Kuder is well established as a leader in workforce development and career pathway support with their 25 years of expertise and their experience working with diverse communities globally," said Robin Hammond, Chief Education and Workforce Development Officer for EPIXC and member of ASU's management team. "We're excited to partner with them on meeting our vision that electric heating is economical and supports manufacturing decarbonization everywhere for everyone."

Kuder's Chairman and CEO, Phil Harrington, was appointed to the EPIXC Governing Board. The five-year cooperative agreement from the DOE is $70 million and relevant industries are expected to invest in the project to that level, if not more.

About Kuder: Kuder (www.kuder.com) is backed by 85 years of history and research and has over 25 years of experience providing career and workforce development system for all ages for government and educational agencies including the U.S. military, departments of education, colleges, districts, and schools. Millions of people worldwide have relied on Kuder for high quality products backed by an unparalleled level of service.

SOURCE Kuder, Inc.

Also from this source

Kuder Partners with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to Support Career Development, Retention, & Advancement

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.