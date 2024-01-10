Kuehn Law Encourages AMAM, HARP, AXNX, and CPE Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAM)

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to acquire Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. in a transaction valued at an estimated $2.0 billion. Under the agreement, shareholders of Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. will be entitled to a payment of $28.00 per share in cash.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP)

Merck has agreed to acquire Harpoon Therapeutics. Under the terms of the agreement, Harpoon shareholders will receive $23.00 per share in cash.

Axonics has agreed to be acquired by Boston Scientific. The acquisition, set at $71 per share in cash, represents an overall equity value of approximately $3.7 billion.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE)

APA Corporation has agreed to acquire Callon Petroleum Company. This acquisition is valued at approximately $4.5 billion. Under the proposed transaction each share of Callon Petroleum common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.0425 shares of APA common stock.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

