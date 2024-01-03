Kuehn Law Encourages EGLE, ICVX, RAIN, and AYX Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE)

Per the merger agreement, Eagle Bulk shareholders will get 2.6211 Star Bulk shares for each Eagle share, valuing each Eagle share at about $52.60. Post-merger, Star Bulk and Eagle shareholders will own roughly 71% and 29% of the merged company, respectively.

According to the agreement terms, AstraZeneca will, via a subsidiary, start a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Icosavax for $15.00 per share in cash. Additionally, shareholders will receive a non-tradable contingent value right for up to $5.00 in cash.

Rain Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAIN)

Under the merger agreement, Pathos will buy Rain Oncology at $1.16 per share in cash, plus a non-tradeable CVR for potential extra cash payments up to $0.17 per share.

Under the proposed transaction, Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners will acquire Alteryx for $48.25 in cash for each share of Class A or Class B common stock.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC