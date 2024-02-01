Kuehn Law Encourages ICVX, CSTR, AVRO, and CALB Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICVX) click to participate

According to the agreement terms, AstraZeneca will, via a subsidiary, start a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Icosavax for $15.00 per share in cash. Additionally, shareholders will receive a non-tradable contingent value right for up to $5.00 in cash.





CapStar Financial Holdings has agreed to merge with Old National Bancorp. Under the proposed transaction CapStar shareholders will receive 1.155 shares of Old National common stock per share.





AVROBIO has agreed to merge with Tectonic Therapeutic. Under the agreement, current shareholders of AVROBIO are anticipated to hold about 22.3% of the merged entity.





Southern California Bancorp has agreed to acquire California BanCorp. Under the terms of the agreement, for every share of California BanCorp common stock held, shareholders will receive 1.590 shares of Southern California Bancorp common stock. Following the merger, California BanCorp's investors will hold around 42.9% of the new entity.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

