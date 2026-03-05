Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Coupang, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Coupang caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (1) Coupang had inadequate cybersecurity protocols that allowed a former employee to access sensitive customer information for nearly six months without being detected; (2) this subjected Coupang to a materially heightened risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny; (3) When Insiders became aware that Coupang had been subjected to this data breach, they did not report it in a current report filing (to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")) in compliance with applicable reporting rules; and (4) as a result, public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own CPNG and purchased prior to August 6, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC