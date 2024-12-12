Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of MARA Holdings, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. The investigation concerns potential self-dealing. Shareholders may be entitled to damages and corporate governance reforms.

If you are a long-term MARA stockholder please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at [email protected], or call (833) 672-0814. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights. 

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™ 

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
[email protected]
(833) 672-0814

