Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Navan, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Navan, Inc. misrepresented its growth and revenue opportunities to investors by emphasizing in its Offering Documents that: (i) it had experienced rapid growth and that the Company offered solutions to customers of all sizes across all industries; and (ii) as a result, the Company's revenue increased 33% year-over-year from 2024 to 2025, its Gross Booking Volume increased 32% year-over-year from 2024 to 2025, and its usage yield was approximately 7% in both 2024 and 2025. According to the lawsuit, the Company had in fact, unbeknownst to investors, increased its sales and marketing expenses by 39% for the quarter ending October 31, 2025 ($95 million) (the same day as the Company's Initial Public Offering), from the previous quarter ($68.5 million).

If you currently own NAVN and purchased prior to November 1, 2025 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC