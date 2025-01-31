Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of OmniAb, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

News provided byKuehn Law, PLLC
Jan 31, 2025, 11:09 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. The investigation concerns potential self-dealing. Shareholders may be entitled to damages and corporate governance reforms.
If you are a long-term OABI stockholder please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at [email protected], or call (833) 672-0814. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.
Why Your Participation Matters:
As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.
For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.
