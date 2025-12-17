Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Sprouts caused the company to misrepresent Sprouts' growth potential for the fiscal year 2025. These statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's customer base to remain resilient to macroeconomic pressures and that Sprouts would instead benefit from the perceived tailwinds from a more cautious consumer.

If you currently own SFM and purchased prior to June 4, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

