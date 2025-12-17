Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of StubHub Holdings, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at StubHub caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose (1) the Company was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors; (2) those changes had a significant adverse impact on free cash flow, including trailing 12 months ("TTM") free cash flow; (3) as a result, the Company's free cash flow reports were materially misleading; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own STUB and purchased prior to October 1, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

