Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Synopsys, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Synopsys caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (1) the Company's growing focus on AI customers who require more customization, was weakening its Design IP business; (2) as a result, certain of the Company's plans were not likely to achieve their intended outcomes; and (3) these issues were materially harming the Company's financial performance.

If you currently own SNPS and purchased prior to March 14, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814.

