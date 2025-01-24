Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of TaskUs, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, TaskUs insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than represented; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) the Company overstated the size of its workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own TASK and purchased prior to June 11, 2021 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

