Kuehn Law Encourages ROVR, JNPR, HMST and TGAN Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR)

Under the proposed transaction Rover will be acquired by private equity funds managed by Blackstone in an all-cash deal estimated at around $2.3 billion . According to the agreement's terms, Rover shareholders are set to receive $11.00 in cash for each share of Rover they hold.





Under the merger agreement, Hewlett Packard will purchase all outstanding shares of Juniper at $40.00 per share in cash, amounting to an overall equity value of about $14.0 billion .





According to the agreement terms, HomeStreet will merge, in an all-stock transaction, with FirstSun Capital Bancorp . HomeStreet shareholders will receive 0.4345 of a FirstSun common stock share for each HomeStreet common stock share, equating to an approximate value of $14.75 per share.





Transphorm has agreed to be acquired by Renesas Electronics. In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Transphorm will receive $5.10 in cash for each share of Transphorm common stock they own.

.Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC