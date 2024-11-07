Kuehn Law Encourages STAF, SMAR, ALTM, and ROIC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has agreed to merge with Atlantic International Corp for 1.202 Atlantic shares for each Staffing 360 share.

Smartsheet Inc. (N YSE : SMAR ) Click to L earn More

Smartsheet Inc. has agreed to a merger with funds managed by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners for $56.50 per share in cash.

Arcadium Lithium plc has entered into a definitive agreement with Rio Tinto for $5.85 per share.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ( NASDAQ : ROIC ) Click to Learn More

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is set to merge with Blackstone for $17.50 per share.

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

