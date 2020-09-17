KUIU Introduces New PRO LT Pack Bags for Fall 2020

KUIU designed the PRO LT pack bags to create a lighter weight bag option to fit their existing PRO suspension and carbon fiber frame, while incorporating some of the design features of their heavy-duty and feature-rich PRO pack bags. The result is a redesigned ultralight series of pack bags that are fully compatible with their existing modular PRO backpack system, saving as much as 1 lb. 9.5 oz. when compared to similar PRO bag options.

The new lighter weight PRO LT pack bags are available in three sizes and can be purchased as a bag only or part of a full kit (full kit weights include the PRO Suspension, carbon fiber frame, pack bag, and hip belt pouches).

4000 cubic inch | 3.8 lbs. full kit | 1.2 lbs. bag only

5500 cubic inch | 4.2 lbs. full kit | 1.6 lbs. bag only

7000 cubic inch | 4.5 lbs. full kit | 1.8 lbs. bag only

"We designed the PRO LT bags for the hunter that counts every ounce and is unwilling to sacrifice durability" said Brendan Burns, KUIU's Chief Hunting Officer. "Every bit of weight you can trim from the empty pack weight will put you ahead on the mountain. With the addition of new coated Cordura® fabric panels in key high wear areas, they're our lightest and toughest bags yet."



KUIU's modular PRO backpack system makes buying a backpack simple. Once customers own the PRO suspension and carbon fiber frame, any of the pack bags from the PRO LT or PRO line can easily be swapped out to create a full kit backpack perfect for any type of hunt.

Key Features:

Modular design - All the pack bags fit the KUIU PRO suspension and frame.

- All the pack bags fit the KUIU PRO suspension and frame. Durability - The pack bags utilize a high-tenacity nylon Cordura® main body fabric, with DWR.

- The pack bags utilize a high-tenacity nylon Cordura® main body fabric, with DWR. Abrasion and water resistance - Coated pack panels in high-wear areas on the bottom and back.

- Coated pack panels in high-wear areas on the bottom and back. Organization - The pack bags include easy gear access and adequate pocketing.

- The pack bags include easy gear access and adequate pocketing. Strength - YKK #10 on all load-bearing zippers, and hypalon anchored compression straps.

- YKK #10 on all load-bearing zippers, and hypalon anchored compression straps. Warranty - All KUIU products come with a lifetime warranty.

ABOUT KUIU: Based in Dixon, California, KUIU was founded in 2011 to provide the most premium ultralight performance hunting gear on the market. For additional information and to purchase from this direct to consumer retailer please visit www.KUIU.com .

