Kulani Kinis Casts Remy Bond as the Grown-Up Doll at the Center of New Campaign, Pocket Paradise

SYDNEY, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally loved Australian swim and lifestyle brand Kulani Kinis today unveils Pocket Paradise, a new collection and campaign starring American singer-songwriter Remy Bond.

Remy Bond for Kulani Kinis.

Shot at California's Madonna Inn, the campaign unfolds inside a dreamlike world of mid-century kitsch, surreal interiors, and saturated pinks, with Remy Bond at the center as both muse and main character. Across swim and clothing, the collection channels this pocket-sized fantasy world through mixing hyper-feminine nostalgia with colorful prints, reframing girlhood as a creative world of its own – one where imagination and self-expression are not left behind as you grow, but carried with you.

Remy Bond gives the world its pulse: expressive, aspirational, slightly surreal and entirely herself. In her, the campaign finds the perfect embodiment of a woman who has grown up without letting go of her sense of wonder.

"Girlhood is often treated as something you grow out of, but for us it has always felt like something you carry with you... a way of dreaming and seeing the world that can still be yours as you grow," said Dani Atkins, Co-founder and CEO of Kulani Kinis. "With Pocket Paradise, we yearned to return to that feeling of imagination, but in a way that felt grown up too. Remy was such a natural star for this story because she brings this beautiful mix of nostalgia and confidence to everything she does; she feels like someone who has stayed close to her world and made something real out of it."

In her own words, Bond shared:

"Kulani

My body feels like radium

I'm glowing cuz of u

I love you"

With Pocket Paradise, Kulani Kinis continues to build campaigns that go beyond product and into world-building, using fashion as a way to tell stories that feel emotionally resonant to their community. And today, that story is very simple: growing up does not mean giving up the parts of yourself that once made life feel enchanted.

Pocket Paradise starring Remy Bond launches on May 6, 2026 at kulanikinis.com

About Kulani Kinis

Kulani Kinis is a globally loved swimwear and lifestyle brand known for its bold prints, feel-good fits, and inclusive community. With a dedicated following, Kulani continues to celebrate confidence, creativity, and connection, one sunshine-soaked drop at a time.

SOURCE Kulani Kinis