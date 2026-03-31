SYDNEY, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulani Kinis and Oceanus come together for a limited capsule collaboration, At The After Party.

After orbiting the same sun for years, the two female-founded brands, one Australian and the other British, meet around a shared design goal – to create for the girl who sees dressing as self-expression and never saw swim as separate from the rest of her wardrobe.

Kulani Kinis x Oceanus

The collaboration starts with one shared point: a distinctly sun-soaked Kulani Kinis print, reimagined through the Oceanus universe. What takes shape is a limited capsule that sees the same print through two lenses - Kulani Kinis' signature swim silhouettes, and Oceanus' dress, bodysuit and co-ord, finished with hand-worked detailing and embellishment.

"We always daydreamed about what might happen if our prints stepped into the Oceanus world… and then somehow, after all that wishing, we collided," says Kulani Kinis Co-Founder Dani Atkins. "It feels like we've visited a golden little place we'd never seen before."

For Oceanus, the connection between the two brands was hard to ignore. "What drew us to Kulani Kinis was the energy in their prints, nostalgic and full of life," says Founder & Creative Director Hannah Attalah. "Bringing that together with our detailing created something confident, feminine, and a little escapist."

At The After Party captures the moment both worlds meet and the beauty in sharing in the fashion space. It's as much Kulani Kinis as it is Oceanus, launching in the lead-up to Coachella and leaning into that after-party energy, where icons meet and something new begins.

Kulani Kinis x Oceanus: At The After Party is available now.

Shop Kulani Kinis at kulanikinis.com

Discover Oceanus at oceanusthelabel.com

Follow @kulanikinis

About Kulani Kinis

Kulani Kinis is a globally loved swimwear and lifestyle brand known for its bold prints, feel-good fits, and inclusive community. With a dedicated following, Kulani continues to celebrate confidence, creativity, and connection, one sunshine-soaked drop at a time.

SOURCE Kulani Kinis