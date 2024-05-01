Kulicke & Soffa Announces Sizeable Order for Advanced Ball Bonding

Recovering Capacity & New Technology Needs to Support General Semiconductor Market

SINGAPORE, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S", "we" or the "Company") announced today that the Company received a sizable order from a fast-growing Assembly and Test customer. This sizeable order of 1,000 RAPID™ Pro systems, upgraded with the latest ProSuite response-based bonding and looping processes, will be fulfilled over multiple quarters starting from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024.

The semiconductor industry continues to experience rapid digital transformation, driven by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, high-bandwidth connectivity, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. These growing market opportunities depend on transformative semiconductor packaging solutions due to the well-known cost challenges of traditional node shrink. Kulicke & Soffa's growing portfolio of high-performance advanced interconnect solutions enables this next-level of semiconductor complexity by supporting higher package-level transistor density through finer interconnects, thereby enabling the growth of cost effective, high-volume 2.5D and 3D semiconductor packages.

RAPID™ Pro delivers leading industry performance and efficiency, meeting the most critical requirements of the high-volume Assembly and Test market, which is estimated to account for around two-thirds of the global demand for Ball Bonding applications. ProSuite provides additional value proposition by providing new response-based bonding and looping capabilities, ensuring competitive production of complex wire bonded packages. "We are pleased to observe both capacity and technology related demand return to this critical customer group. This sizeable order from a key Assembly and Test customer, combined with the demand for our ProSuite solutions, highlights the growing market demand for more robust and capable manufacturing solutions," said Ivy Qin, K&S Vice President and General Manager, Ball Bonder Business Unit.

During its recently completed second fiscal quarter of 2024, the Company's Ball Bonding segment revenue has grown by more than 50% over the same period in the prior fiscal year. K&S is preparing to ramp Ball Bonder supply chain and production activities, while aggressively delivering on both ongoing and new customer engagements across its portfolio of Thermocompression, Advanced Dispense and Memory solutions.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smarter and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.