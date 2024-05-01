Kulicke & Soffa Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

May 01, 2024, 16:05 ET

Focuses on Operational Efficiency; Increases Repurchase Activity

SINGAPORE, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S," "our," or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its second fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2024. The Company reported second quarter net revenue of $172.1 million, net loss of $102.7 million, representing EPS of $(1.83) per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net loss of $53.2 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $(0.95) per fully diluted share.

As announced on March 11, 2024, the Company had anticipated pre-tax charges, including impairments, relating to the cancellation of Project W (the "Project"), to be in the range of $110 million and $130 million (the "Expected Range") and to be incurred primarily in the second fiscal quarter 2024. Based on the actual second fiscal quarter 2024 financial results, the pre-tax charges, including impairments, were below the Expected Range at $105.5 million.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

 

Fiscal Q2 2024

 

Change vs.

Fiscal Q2 2023

Change vs.

Fiscal Q1 2024

Net Revenue

$172.1 million

down 0.5%

up 0.5%

Gross Margin

9.6 %

down 3900 bps

down 3710 bps

Loss from Operations

$(105.2) million

down 932.6%

down 6311.2%

Operating Margin

(61.1) %

down 6840 bps

down 6210 bps

Net Loss

$(102.7) million

down 782.7%

down 1204.9%

Net Margin

(59.7) %

down 6840 bps

down 6510 bps

EPS – Diluted

$(1.83)

down 803.8%

down 1243.8%

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

 

Fiscal Q2 2024

 

Change vs.

Fiscal Q2 2023

Change vs.

Fiscal Q1 2024

Loss from Operations

$(50.2) million

down 345.9%

down 560.5%

Operating Margin

(29.2) %

down 4100 bps

down 3560 bps

Net Loss

$(53.2) million

down 342.8%

down 413.6%

Net Margin

(30.9) %

down 4360 bps

down 4080 bps

EPS – Diluted

$(0.95)

down 350%

down 416.7%

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section of this press release.

Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Despite a shifting Advanced Display market, we remain nimble and efficiency focused. We are preparing for broader Ball Bonder demand recovery and have reallocated Advanced Display resources to support growing demand and activity within Thermocompression and Advanced Dispense. We look forward to achieve new customer and market adoption milestones over the coming quarters."

During its recently completed quarter, the Company's Ball Bonder revenue has grown by more than 50% over the same period in the prior fiscal year. K&S is preparing to further ramp its Ball Bonder supply chain and production activities, in support of General Semiconductor recovery, which includes fulfilling a sizeable order from a fast-growing Assembly and Test customer of 1,000 RAPID™ Pro systems, as announced earlier today.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $172.1 million.
  • Gross margin of 9.6%.
    • Gross margin includes a one-time charge of $57.3 million of certain inventory write down adjustments and purchase order cancellation charges of $2.8 million, substantially due to, and as previously anticipated by, the cancellation of Project W.
  • Net loss of $102.7 million or $(1.83) per share; non-GAAP net loss of $53.2 million or $(0.95) per fully diluted share.
    • In addition to the inventory write-down adjustments, net loss also includes a one-time impairment charge of $44.5 million on long-lived assets related to the cancellation of Project W and employee termination benefits of $2.9 million.
  • GAAP cash flow from operations of $(20.1) million; Adjusted free cash flow of $(26.7) million.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $634.7 million as of March 30, 2024.
  • The Company repurchased a total of 0.8 million shares of common stock at a cost of $37.3 million.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook

K&S currently expects net revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 ending June 29, 2024 to be approximately $180 million +/- $10 million, GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.17 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.30 +/- 10%.

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial outlook is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release.

Earnings Conference Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results will be held on May 2, 2024, beginning at 8:00 am EDT. The live webcast link, supplemental earnings presentation, and archived webcast will be available at investor.kns.com. To access the audio-only portion of the live webcast, parties may call +1-877-407-8037, or internationally, +1-201-689-8037.

An audio-only replay of the webcast will also be available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call by calling +1-877-660-6853, or internationally, +1-201-612-7415 and referencing access code 13743539.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per fully diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, long-lived asset impairment relating to business cessation or disposal, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense/benefit arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, disposal of business (both via a sale or an abandonment), restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke & Soffa specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smart and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

Caution Concerning Results, Forward-Looking Statements and Certain Risks Related to our Business

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our advanced display products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the continued review of the impact of the cancellation of the Project on our business, our ability to repurpose assets deployed or developed for the Project to other parts of our business, our ability to seek potential recourse, claims and remedies arising from the cancellation of the Project, the persistent macroeconomic headwinds on our business, actual or potential inflationary pressures, interest rate and risk premium adjustments, falling customer sentiment, or economic recession caused directly or indirectly by geopolitical tensions, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, filed on November 16, 2023, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.
Joseph Elgindy
Finance
P: +1-215-784-7518

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share and employee data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended

Six months ended

March 30, 2024

April 1, 2023

March 30, 2024

April 1, 2023

Net revenue

$          172,074

$           173,021

$           343,263

$       349,254

Cost of sales

155,603

88,929

246,896

176,456

Gross profit

16,471

84,092

96,367

172,798








Operating expenses:






Selling, general and administrative

35,185

33,063

75,231

73,563

Research and development

37,704

35,999

74,514

70,507

Impairment charges

44,472


44,472

Amortization of intangible assets

1,325

1,563

2,672

2,957

Acquisition-related costs


334


441

Restructuring

2,940

504

2,940

879

Total operating expenses

121,626

71,463

199,829

148,347

(Loss) / Income from operations

(105,155)

12,629

(103,462)

24,451

Other income (expense):






Interest income

8,848

8,000

18,747

14,559

Interest expense

(18)

(32)

(40)

(66)

(Loss) / Income before income taxes

(96,325)

20,597

(84,755)

38,944

Income tax expense

6,355

5,556

8,632

9,314

Net (loss) / income

$         (102,680)

$             15,041

$           (93,387)

$         29,630








Net (loss) / income per share:






Basic

$              (1.83)

$                0.27

$               (1.66)

$             0.52

Diluted

$              (1.83)

$                0.26

$               (1.66)

$             0.51








Cash dividends declared per share

$                0.20

$                0.19

$                0.40

$             0.38








Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

56,154

56,684

56,402

56,868

Diluted

56,154

57,577

56,402

57,739

Three months ended

Six months ended

Supplemental financial data:

March 30, 2024

April 1, 2023

March 30, 2024

April 1, 2023

Depreciation and amortization

$              6,967

$              6,542

$            14,952

$         12,155

Capital expenditures

3,846

17,383

7,379

33,034

Equity-based compensation expense:






Cost of sales

363

323

722

631

Selling, general and administrative

4,103

3,731

9,783

8,598

Research and development

1,766

1,325

3,584

2,671

Total equity-based compensation expense

$              6,232

$              5,379

$            14,089

$         11,900

As of

March 30, 2024

April 1, 2023

Number of employees

2,925

3,089

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


As of

March 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

$             359,748

$                 529,402

Short-term investments

275,000

230,000

Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $49 and $49, respectively

194,819

158,601

Inventories, net

180,541

217,304

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

40,309

53,751

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,050,417

1,189,058




Property, plant and equipment, net

65,003

110,051

Operating right-of-use assets

36,653

47,148

Goodwill

89,082

88,673

Intangible assets, net

27,139

29,357

Deferred tax assets

18,101

31,551

Equity investments

2,254

716

Other assets

10,058

3,223

TOTAL ASSETS

$          1,298,707

$              1,499,777




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES


Accounts payable

51,487

49,302

Operating lease liabilities

7,021

6,574

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

90,126

103,005

Income taxes payable

17,102

22,670

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

165,736

181,551




Deferred tax liabilities

36,377

37,264

Income taxes payable

36,647

52,793

Operating lease liabilities

34,307

41,839

Other liabilities

13,463

11,769

TOTAL LIABILITIES

286,530

325,216




SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Common stock, no par value

584,626

577,727

Treasury stock, at cost

(794,193)

(737,214)

Retained earnings

1,239,956

1,355,810

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,212)

(21,762)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$          1,012,177

$              1,174,561




TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$          1,298,707

$              1,499,777

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended

Six months ended

March 30, 2024

April 1, 2023

March 30, 2024

April 1, 2023

Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities

$             (20,148)

$                1,820

$             (27,479)

$              86,936

Net cash provided by/ (used in) investing activities

3,429

(147,283)

(57,112)

(186,197)

Net cash used in financing activities

(47,672)

(16,681)

(85,796)

(72,911)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(521)

633

733

5,737

Changes in cash and cash equivalents

(64,912)

(161,511)

(169,654)

(166,435)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

424,660

550,613

529,402

555,537

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$            359,748

$            389,102

$            359,748

$            389,102








Short-term investments

275,000

345,000

275,000

345,000

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$            634,748

$            734,102

$            634,748

$            734,102

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP 

to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Operating Margin

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended


March 30, 2024

April 1, 2023

December 30, 2023

Net revenue

$         172,074

$          173,021

$          171,189

U.S. GAAP income from operations

(105,155)

12,629

1,693

U.S. GAAP operating margin

(61.1) %

7.3 %

1.0 %







Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets

1,325

1,563

1,347

Restructuring and severance

2,940

504

Equity-based compensation

6,232

5,379

7,857

Impairment charges

44,472


Acquisition-related costs  


334

Non-GAAP income from operations

$          (50,186)

$            20,409

$            10,897

Non-GAAP operating margin

(29.2) %

11.8 %

6.4 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Margin and

U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended


March 30, 2024

April 1, 2023

December 30, 2023

Net revenue

$         172,074

$         173,021

$             171,189

U.S. GAAP net (loss) / income

(102,680)

15,041

9,293

U.S. GAAP net margin

(59.7) %

8.7 %

5.4 %







Non-GAAP adjustments:





Amortization related to intangible assets

1,325

1,563

1,347

Restructuring and severance

2,940

504

Equity-based compensation

6,232

5,379

7,857

Impairment charges

44,472


Acquisition-related costs


334

Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items

(5,534)

(892)

(1,516)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$           49,435

$             6,888

$                7,688

Non-GAAP net (loss) / income

$          (53,245)

$           21,929

$               16,981

Non-GAAP net margin

(30.9) %

12.7 %

9.9 %







U.S. GAAP net (loss) / income per share:





Basic

(1.83)

0.27

0.16

Diluted(a)

(1.83)

0.26

0.16







Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)





Basic

0.88

0.12

0.14

Diluted

0.88

0.12

0.14







Non-GAAP net (loss) / income per share:





Basic

$              (0.95)

$               0.39

$                  0.30

Diluted(c)

$              (0.95)

$               0.38

$                  0.30







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic

56,154

56,684

56,650

Diluted

56,154

57,577

57,023

(a)           

GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive.

(b)          

Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, acquisition and integration costs, equity-based compensation expenses, long-lived asset impairment relating to business cessation or disposal, and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.

(c)  

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities

to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(In thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)



Three months ended


March 30,
2024

April 1,
2023

December 30,
2023

U.S. GAAP net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities

$             (20,148)

$                1,820

$             (7,331)

Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(6,571)

(10,637)

(4,426)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment


235








Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow

(26,719)

(8,582)

(11,757)

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Third quarter of fiscal 2024 ending June 29, 2024


GAAP Outlook

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Outlook

Net revenue

$180 million

+/- $10 million


$180 million

+/- $10 million

Operating expenses

$79.6 million

+/- 2%

$7.6 million B,C

$72.0 million

+/- 2%

Diluted EPS(1)

$0.17

+/- 10%

$0.13 A, B, C,D

$0.30

+/- 10%







Non-GAAP Adjustments







A. Equity-based compensation - Cost of sales


0.4

B. Equity-based compensation - Selling, general and administrative and Research and development


6.3

C. Amortization related to intangible assets


1.3

D. Net income tax effect of the above items


(0.6)

(1)

GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS based on approximately 55.4 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, restructuring activities, strategic investments and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

