Kulicke & Soffa Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.205

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on January 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2025.

Kulicke & Soffa is a global leader in semiconductor assembly technology, advancing device performance across automotive, compute, industrial, memory and communications markets. Founded on innovation in 1951, K&S is uniquely positioned to overcome increasingly dynamic process challenges – creating and delivering long-term value by aligning technology with opportunity.

