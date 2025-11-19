Kulicke & Soffa Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S," "our," or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its fourth fiscal quarter ended October 4, 2025. The Company reported fourth quarter net revenue of $177.6 million, net income of $6.4 million, representing EPS of $0.12 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $14.9 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 per fully diluted share.
|
Quarterly Results
|
|
Fiscal Q4 2025
|
Fiscal Q4 2024
|
Fiscal Q3 2025
|
Net Revenue
|
$ 177,558
|
$ 181,319
|
$ 148,413
|
GAAP EPS – Diluted
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.22
|
$ (0.06)
|
Non GAAP EPS - Diluted
|
$ 0.28
|
$ 0.34
|
$ 0.07
A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section of this press release.
Lester Wong, Kulicke & Soffa's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We continue to focus on multiple technology engagements and are increasingly encouraged by improving end market dynamics and order activity. Our global operations and supply chain teams are preparing for increased customer demand over the coming quarters."
Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights
- Net revenue of $654.1 million.
- Gross margin of 42.5%.
- Net income of $0.2 million or $0.004 per fully diluted share; non-GAAP net income of $11.0 million or $0.21 per fully diluted share.
- GAAP cash from operations of $113.6 million; Adjusted free cash flow of $96.6 million.
- The Company repurchased a total of 2.4 million shares of common stock at a cost of $96.5 million.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $510.7 million as of October 4, 2025.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights
- Net revenue of $177.6 million.
- Gross margin of 45.7%.
- Net income of $6.4 million or $0.12 per share; non-GAAP net income of $14.9 million or $0.28 per fully diluted share.
- GAAP cash flow from operations of $7.4 million; Adjusted free cash flow of $4.4 million.
- The Company repurchased a total of 0.5 million shares of common stock at a cost of $16.7 million.
First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Outlook
K&S currently expects net revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 ending January 3, 2026 to be approximately $190 million +/- $10 million, GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.18 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.33 +/- 10%.
A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial outlook is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release.
Earnings Conference Webcast
A webcast to discuss these results will be held on November 20, 2025, beginning at 8:00 am ET. The live webcast link, supplemental earnings presentation, and archived webcast will be available at investor.kns.com. To access the audio-only portion of the live webcast, parties may call +1-877-407-8037, or internationally, +1-201-689-8037.
An audio-only replay of the webcast will also be available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call by calling +1-877-660-6853, or internationally, +1-201-612-7415 and referencing access code 13750876.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per fully diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, long-lived asset impairment relating to business cessation or disposal, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense/benefit arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, disposal of business (both via a sale or an abandonment), restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.
Management uses both GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.
About Kulicke & Soffa
Kulicke & Soffa is a global leader in semiconductor assembly technology, advancing device performance across automotive, compute, industrial, memory and communications markets. Founded on innovation in 1951, K&S is uniquely positioned to overcome increasingly dynamic process challenges – creating and delivering long-term value by aligning technology with opportunity.
Caution Concerning Results, Forward-Looking Statements and Certain Risks Related to our Business
In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our advanced display products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, failures, delays or other problems arising from the negotiations with the applicable works council or trade unions; failures, delays or other problems arising from regulatory or judicial review of the activities concerning the Company's cessation of its Electronics Assembly equipment business, the persistent macroeconomic headwinds on our business, actual or potential inflationary pressures, interest rate and risk premium adjustments, falling customer sentiment, or economic recession caused directly or indirectly by geopolitical tensions, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2024, filed on November 14, 2024, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
October 4,
|
|
September 28,
|
|
October 4,
|
|
September 28,
|
Net revenue
|
$ 177,558
|
|
$ 181,319
|
|
$ 654,081
|
|
$ 706,232
|
Cost of sales
|
96,348
|
|
93,662
|
|
376,160
|
|
437,478
|
Gross profit
|
81,210
|
|
87,657
|
|
277,921
|
|
268,754
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
41,475
|
|
46,205
|
|
167,699
|
|
165,564
|
Research and development
|
38,847
|
|
38,763
|
|
149,616
|
|
151,214
|
Gain relating to cessation of business
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(75,987)
|
|
—
|
Impairment charges
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
39,817
|
|
44,472
|
Operating expenses
|
80,322
|
|
84,968
|
|
281,145
|
|
361,250
|
Income / (Loss) from operations
|
888
|
|
2,689
|
|
(3,224)
|
|
(92,496)
|
Interest income
|
5,852
|
|
7,423
|
|
23,834
|
|
34,230
|
Interest expense
|
(39)
|
|
(29)
|
|
(134)
|
|
(89)
|
Income / (Loss) before income taxes
|
6,701
|
|
10,083
|
|
20,476
|
|
(58,355)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
322
|
|
(2,034)
|
|
20,263
|
|
10,651
|
Net income / (loss)
|
$ 6,379
|
|
$ 12,117
|
|
$ 213
|
|
$ (69,006)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income / (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.12
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
$ 0.004
|
|
$ (1.24)
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.12
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
$ 0.004
|
|
$ (1.24)
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.205
|
|
$ 0.200
|
|
$ 0.820
|
|
$ 0.800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
52,093
|
|
54,368
|
|
52,955
|
|
55,613
|
Diluted
|
52,464
|
|
54,871
|
|
53,193
|
|
55,613
|
KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
|
|
|
As of
|
|
October 4,
|
|
September 28,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 215,708
|
|
$ 227,147
|
Short-term investments
|
295,000
|
|
350,000
|
Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $ - and $49, respectively
|
183,538
|
|
193,909
|
Inventories, net
|
160,225
|
|
177,736
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
47,064
|
|
46,161
|
Total current assets
|
901,535
|
|
994,953
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
58,993
|
|
64,823
|
Operating right-of-use assets
|
32,193
|
|
35,923
|
Goodwill
|
69,522
|
|
89,748
|
Intangible assets, net
|
5,600
|
|
25,239
|
Deferred tax assets
|
16,109
|
|
17,900
|
Equity investments
|
6,978
|
|
3,143
|
Investment in debt securities
|
10,000
|
|
—
|
Other assets
|
3,412
|
|
8,433
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 1,104,342
|
|
$ 1,240,162
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 57,178
|
|
$ 58,847
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
6,178
|
|
7,718
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
97,786
|
|
90,802
|
Income taxes payable
|
27,029
|
|
26,427
|
Total current liabilities
|
188,171
|
|
183,794
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
35,533
|
|
34,594
|
Income taxes payable
|
16,580
|
|
31,352
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
32,372
|
|
33,245
|
Other liabilities
|
10,195
|
|
13,168
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
$ 282,851
|
|
$ 296,153
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Common stock, without par value
|
620,043
|
|
596,703
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(974,202)
|
|
(881,830)
|
Retained earnings
|
1,199,500
|
|
1,242,558
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(23,850)
|
|
(13,422)
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 821,491
|
|
$ 944,009
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 1,104,342
|
|
$ 1,240,162
|
KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
(in thousands)
|
October 4,
|
|
September 28,
|
|
October 4,
|
|
September 28,
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 7,406
|
|
$ 31,619
|
|
$ 113,565
|
|
$ 31,037
|
Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities
|
1,502
|
|
(117,983)
|
|
27,663
|
|
(138,501)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(38,508)
|
|
(54,371)
|
|
(153,072)
|
|
(196,100)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,173)
|
|
965
|
|
405
|
|
1,309
|
Changes in cash and cash equivalents
|
(30,773)
|
|
(139,770)
|
|
(11,439)
|
|
(302,255)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
246,481
|
|
366,917
|
|
227,147
|
|
529,402
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$ 215,708
|
|
$ 227,147
|
|
$ 215,708
|
|
$ 227,147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term investments
|
295,000
|
|
350,000
|
|
295,000
|
|
350,000
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|
$ 510,708
|
|
$ 577,147
|
|
$ 510,708
|
|
$ 577,147
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
October 4,
|
|
September 28,
|
|
June 28,
|
Net revenue
|
|
$ 177,558
|
|
$ 181,319
|
|
$ 148,413
|
U.S. GAAP income / (loss) from operations
|
|
888
|
|
2,689
|
|
(6,094)
|
U.S. GAAP operating margin
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
1.5 %
|
|
(4.1) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization related to intangible assets
|
|
308
|
|
1,266
|
|
308
|
Restructuring
|
|
2,797
|
|
2,294
|
|
287
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
7,800
|
|
6,439
|
|
7,092
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
|
$ 11,793
|
|
$ 12,688
|
|
$ 1,593
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
6.6 %
|
|
7.0 %
|
|
1.1 %
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Margin and
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
October 4,
|
|
October 4, 2025
|
|
September 28, 2024
|
|
June 28,
|
Net revenue
|
|
$ 654,081
|
|
$ 177,558
|
|
$ 181,319
|
|
$ 148,413
|
U.S. GAAP net income / (loss)
|
|
213
|
|
6,379
|
|
12,117
|
|
(3,289)
|
U.S. GAAP net margin
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
6.7 %
|
|
(2.2) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization related to intangible assets
|
|
3,033
|
|
308
|
|
1,266
|
|
308
|
Restructuring
|
|
12,719
|
|
2,797
|
|
2,294
|
|
287
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
28,526
|
|
7,800
|
|
6,439
|
|
7,092
|
Impairment charges
|
|
39,817
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Gain relating to cessation of business
|
|
(75,987)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Income tax benefit - US one-time transition tax
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(6,461)
|
|
—
|
Net income tax expense / (benefit) on non-GAAP items
|
|
2,673
|
|
(2,411)
|
|
2,866
|
|
(626)
|
Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
$ 10,781
|
|
$ 8,494
|
|
$ 6,404
|
|
$ 7,061
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$ 10,994
|
|
$ 14,873
|
|
$ 18,521
|
|
$ 3,772
|
Non-GAAP net margin
|
|
1.7 %
|
|
8.4 %
|
|
10.2 %
|
|
2.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. GAAP net per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 0.004
|
|
$ 0.12
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
$ (0.06)
|
Diluted(a)
|
|
$ 0.004
|
|
$ 0.12
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
$ (0.06)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 0.206
|
|
$ 0.16
|
|
$ 0.12
|
|
$ 0.13
|
Diluted
|
|
$ 0.206
|
|
$ 0.16
|
|
$ 0.12
|
|
$ 0.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 0.21
|
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.07
|
Diluted(c)
|
|
$ 0.21
|
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
52,955
|
|
52,093
|
|
54,368
|
|
52,692
|
Diluted
|
|
53,193
|
|
52,464
|
|
54,871
|
|
52,866
|
|
|
(a)
|
GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive.
|
(b)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation expenses, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, long-lived asset impairment relating to business cessation or disposal, gain relating to disposal or cessation of business, and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.
|
(c)
|
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive.
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
October 4,
|
|
October 4,
|
|
September 28,
|
|
June 28,
|
U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$ 113,565
|
|
$ 7,406
|
|
$ 31,619
|
|
$ 7,380
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(17,203)
|
|
(2,957)
|
|
(2,468)
|
|
(2,090)
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|
|
207
|
|
—
|
|
27
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow
|
|
96,569
|
|
$ 4,449
|
|
$ 29,178
|
|
$ 5,437
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook
|
|
|
|
First quarter of fiscal 2026 ending January 3, 2026
|
|
|
GAAP Outlook
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Non-GAAP Outlook
|
Net revenue
|
|
$190 million
+/- $10 million
|
|
—
|
|
$190 million
+/- $10 million
|
Operating expenses
|
|
$79.8 million
+/- 2%
|
|
$8.8 million B,C,D,E
|
|
$71.0 million
+/- 2%
|
Diluted EPS(1)
|
|
$0.18
+/- 10%%
|
|
$0.15 A - F
|
|
$0.33
+/- 10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
A. Equity-based compensation - Cost of sales
|
|
0.4
|
B. Equity-based compensation - Selling, general and administrative and Research and development
|
|
6.8
|
C. Amortization related to intangible assets
|
|
0.3
|
D. Restructuring expenses
|
|
2.0
|
E. Gain relating to discontinued business
|
|
(0.3)
|
F. Net income tax effect of the above items
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
|
(1)
|
GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS based on approximately 52.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, unannounced restructuring activities, strategic investments and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.
