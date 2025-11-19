Kulicke & Soffa Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S," "our," or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its fourth fiscal quarter ended October 4, 2025. The Company reported fourth quarter net revenue of $177.6 million, net income of $6.4 million, representing EPS of $0.12 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $14.9 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 per fully diluted share.

Quarterly Results


Fiscal Q4 2025

Fiscal Q4 2024

Fiscal Q3 2025

Net Revenue

$                  177,558

$                  181,319

$                  148,413

GAAP EPS – Diluted

$                       0.12

$                       0.22

$                      (0.06)

Non GAAP EPS - Diluted

$                       0.28

$                       0.34

$                       0.07

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section of this press release.

Lester Wong, Kulicke & Soffa's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We continue to focus on multiple technology engagements and are increasingly encouraged by improving end market dynamics and order activity. Our global operations and supply chain teams are preparing for increased customer demand over the coming quarters."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $654.1 million.
  • Gross margin of 42.5%.
  • Net income of $0.2 million or $0.004 per fully diluted share; non-GAAP net income of $11.0 million or $0.21 per fully diluted share.
  • GAAP cash from operations of $113.6 million; Adjusted free cash flow of $96.6 million.
  • The Company repurchased a total of 2.4 million shares of common stock at a cost of $96.5 million.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $510.7 million as of October 4, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $177.6 million.
  • Gross margin of 45.7%.
  • Net income of $6.4 million or $0.12 per share; non-GAAP net income of $14.9 million or $0.28 per fully diluted share.
  • GAAP cash flow from operations of $7.4 million; Adjusted free cash flow of $4.4 million.
  • The Company repurchased a total of 0.5 million shares of common stock at a cost of $16.7 million.

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Outlook

K&S currently expects net revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 ending January 3, 2026 to be approximately $190 million +/- $10 million, GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.18 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.33 +/- 10%.

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial outlook is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release.

Earnings Conference Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results will be held on November 20, 2025, beginning at 8:00 am ET. The live webcast link, supplemental earnings presentation, and archived webcast will be available at investor.kns.com. To access the audio-only portion of the live webcast, parties may call +1-877-407-8037, or internationally, +1-201-689-8037.

An audio-only replay of the webcast will also be available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call by calling +1-877-660-6853, or internationally, +1-201-612-7415 and referencing access code 13750876.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per fully diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, long-lived asset impairment relating to business cessation or disposal, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense/benefit arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, disposal of business (both via a sale or an abandonment), restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa is a global leader in semiconductor assembly technology, advancing device performance across automotive, compute, industrial, memory and communications markets. Founded on innovation in 1951, K&S is uniquely positioned to overcome increasingly dynamic process challenges – creating and delivering long-term value by aligning technology with opportunity.

Caution Concerning Results, Forward-Looking Statements and Certain Risks Related to our Business

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our advanced display products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, failures, delays or other problems arising from the negotiations with the applicable works council or trade unions; failures, delays or other problems arising from regulatory or judicial review of the activities concerning the Company's cessation of its Electronics Assembly equipment business, the persistent macroeconomic headwinds on our business, actual or potential inflationary pressures, interest rate and risk premium adjustments, falling customer sentiment, or economic recession caused directly or indirectly by geopolitical tensions, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2024, filed on November 14, 2024, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (In thousands, except per share data)
 (Unaudited)



Three months ended


Twelve months ended


October 4,
2025


September 28,
2024


October 4,
2025


September 28,
2024

Net revenue

$         177,558


$         181,319


$       654,081


$      706,232

Cost of sales

96,348


93,662


376,160


437,478

Gross profit

81,210


87,657


277,921


268,754

Selling, general and administrative

41,475


46,205


167,699


165,564

Research and development

38,847


38,763


149,616


151,214

Gain relating to cessation of business



(75,987)


Impairment charges



39,817


44,472

Operating expenses

80,322


84,968


281,145


361,250

Income / (Loss) from operations

888


2,689


(3,224)


(92,496)

Interest income

5,852


7,423


23,834


34,230

Interest expense

(39)


(29)


(134)


(89)

Income / (Loss) before income taxes

6,701


10,083


20,476


(58,355)

Provision for income taxes

322


(2,034)


20,263


10,651

Net income / (loss)

$             6,379


$           12,117


$             213


$       (69,006)









Net income / (loss) per share:








Basic

$               0.12


$               0.22


$           0.004


$          (1.24)

Diluted

$               0.12


$               0.22


$           0.004


$          (1.24)

Cash dividends declared per share

$             0.205


$             0.200


$           0.820


$          0.800









Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

52,093


54,368


52,955


55,613

Diluted

52,464


54,871


53,193


55,613

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
 (In thousands)
 (Unaudited)



As of


October 4,
2025


September 28,
2024

ASSETS

Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$             215,708


$                  227,147

Short-term investments

295,000


350,000

Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $ - and $49, respectively

183,538


193,909

Inventories, net

160,225


177,736

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

47,064


46,161

Total current assets

901,535


994,953





Property, plant and equipment, net

58,993


64,823

Operating right-of-use assets

32,193


35,923

Goodwill

69,522


89,748

Intangible assets, net

5,600


25,239

Deferred tax assets

16,109


17,900

Equity investments

6,978


3,143

Investment in debt securities

10,000


Other assets

3,412


8,433

TOTAL ASSETS

$          1,104,342


$                1,240,162





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$               57,178


$                    58,847

Operating lease liabilities

6,178


7,718

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

97,786


90,802

Income taxes payable

27,029


26,427

Total current liabilities

188,171


183,794





Deferred tax liabilities

35,533


34,594

Income taxes payable

16,580


31,352

Operating lease liabilities

32,372


33,245

Other liabilities

10,195


13,168

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$             282,851


$                  296,153





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common stock, without par value

620,043


596,703

Treasury stock, at cost

(974,202)


(881,830)

Retained earnings

1,199,500


1,242,558

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(23,850)


(13,422)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$             821,491


$                  944,009





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$          1,104,342


$                1,240,162

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 (In thousands)
 (Unaudited)



Three months ended


Twelve months ended

(in thousands)

October 4,
2025


September 28,
2024


October 4,
2025


September 28,
2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$            7,406


$           31,619


$       113,565


$            31,037

Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities

1,502


(117,983)


27,663


(138,501)

Net cash used in financing activities

(38,508)


(54,371)


(153,072)


(196,100)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,173)


965


405


1,309

Changes in cash and cash equivalents

(30,773)


(139,770)


(11,439)


(302,255)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

246,481


366,917


227,147


529,402

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$        215,708


$         227,147


$       215,708


$          227,147









Short-term investments

295,000


350,000


295,000


350,000

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$        510,708


$         577,147


$       510,708


$          577,147

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP
 to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Operating Margin
 (In thousands, except percentages)
 (Unaudited)




Three months ended



October 4,
2025


September 28,
2024


June 28,
2025

Net revenue


$     177,558


$     181,319


$     148,413

U.S. GAAP income / (loss) from operations


888


2,689


(6,094)

U.S. GAAP operating margin


0.5 %


1.5 %


(4.1) %








Pre-tax non-GAAP items:







Amortization related to intangible assets


308


1,266


308

Restructuring


2,797


2,294


287

Equity-based compensation


7,800


6,439


7,092

Non-GAAP income from operations


$       11,793


$       12,688


$         1,593

Non-GAAP operating margin


6.6 %


7.0 %


1.1 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Margin and
 U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share
 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
 (Unaudited)




Twelve months ended


Three months ended



October 4,
2025


October 4, 2025


September 28, 2024


June 28,
2025

Net revenue


$     654,081


$     177,558


$     181,319


$     148,413

U.S. GAAP net income / (loss)


213


6,379


12,117


(3,289)

U.S. GAAP net margin


0.03 %


3.6 %


6.7 %


(2.2) %










Non-GAAP adjustments:









Amortization related to intangible assets


3,033


308


1,266


308

Restructuring


12,719


2,797


2,294


287

Equity-based compensation


28,526


7,800


6,439


7,092

Impairment charges


39,817




Gain relating to cessation of business


(75,987)




Income tax benefit - US one-time transition tax




(6,461)


Net income tax expense / (benefit) on non-GAAP items


2,673


(2,411)


2,866


(626)

Total non-GAAP adjustments


$       10,781


$         8,494


$         6,404


$         7,061

Non-GAAP net income


$       10,994


$       14,873


$       18,521


$         3,772

Non-GAAP net margin


1.7 %


8.4 %


10.2 %


2.5 %










U.S. GAAP net  per share:









Basic


$         0.004


$          0.12


$          0.22


$         (0.06)

Diluted(a)


$         0.004


$          0.12


$          0.22


$         (0.06)










Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)









Basic


$         0.206


$          0.16


$          0.12


$          0.13

Diluted


$         0.206


$          0.16


$          0.12


$          0.13










Non-GAAP net income per share:









Basic


$          0.21


$          0.28


$          0.34


$          0.07

Diluted(c)


$          0.21


$          0.28


$          0.34


$          0.07










Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic


52,955


52,093


54,368


52,692

Diluted


53,193


52,464


54,871


52,866



(a)

GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive.

(b)

Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation expenses, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, long-lived asset impairment relating to business cessation or disposal, gain relating to disposal or cessation of business, and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.

(c)

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities
 to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow
 (In thousands, except percentages)
 (unaudited)




Twelve months ended


Three months ended



October 4,
2025


October 4,
2025


September 28,
2024


June 28,
2025

U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities


$         113,565


$             7,406


$           31,619


$             7,380

Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(17,203)


(2,957)


(2,468)


(2,090)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment


207



27


147










Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow


96,569


$             4,449


$           29,178


$             5,437

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook
 (In millions, except per share data)
 (Unaudited)




First quarter of fiscal 2026 ending January 3, 2026



GAAP Outlook


Adjustments


Non-GAAP Outlook

Net revenue


$190 million

+/- $10 million



$190 million

+/- $10 million

Operating expenses


$79.8 million

+/- 2%


$8.8 million B,C,D,E


$71.0 million

+/- 2%

Diluted EPS(1)


$0.18

+/- 10%%


$0.15 A - F


$0.33

+/- 10%








Non-GAAP Adjustments



A. Equity-based compensation - Cost of sales


0.4

B. Equity-based compensation - Selling, general and administrative and Research and development


6.8

C. Amortization related to intangible assets


0.3

D. Restructuring expenses


2.0

E. Gain relating to discontinued business


(0.3)

F. Net income tax effect of the above items


(1.3)



(1)

GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS based on approximately 52.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, unannounced restructuring activities, strategic investments and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

