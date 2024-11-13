Kulicke & Soffa Expands Fluxless Thermo-Compression Customer Base

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S", "we" or the "Company"), has received an order from a leading foundry customer for multiple APTURA™ Fluxless TCB systems to support the broadening global adoption of advanced packaging capacity for leading-edge semiconductor production.

Kulicke & Soffa continues to actively expand its customer base with APTURA™ – the most advanced Fluxless Thermo-Compression (FTC) system available, and the first to support FTC in a production environment. Today, Kulicke & Soffa has delivered over 30 FTC systems supporting development and production activities across five separate end customers.

The Company's leading APTURA™ FTC system:

Is production-proven – K&S is first to enable high-volume FTC in production environment.

Supports a wide range of material configurations – source wafer, reel, or tray; to a target wafer, interposer, die or substrate – capable of supporting all die-to-die, or die-to-wafer based applications, in production.

Extends pitch capabilities – APTURA™ FTC platform enables ultra-fine pitch direct Cu-to-Cu bonding down to 8µm, as well as capable of supporting CuFirst, which is expected to scale down towards 3µm pitch.

Prior to Kulicke & Soffa's innovations in FTC, traditional thermo-compression solutions – requiring both flux and solder – are pitch limited down to approximately 30µm, which previously limited adoption in leading-edge logic devices. Today, the growing adoption of FTC across a broadening set of IDM, OSAT and now Foundry customers is a testament to the future potential of this innovative technology, and the Company's leadership through this exciting transition.

Strong ongoing demand for FTC development is directly related to the growing value of Advanced Packaging techniques throughout the semiconductor assembly market. These solutions provide a new level of industry value with the potential to lower design cost, reduce yield challenges and enable new levels of transistor density at the package level. During fiscal year 2025, K&S anticipates its TCB business will grow by 40-50% sequentially, driven by broadening adoption in leading-edge compute, optical, communications and industrial markets.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smarter and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

