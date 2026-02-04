Kulicke & Soffa Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S," "our," or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its first fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2026. The Company reported first quarter net revenue of $199.6 million, net income of $16.8 million, representing EPS of $0.32 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $23.1 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 per fully diluted share.

Quarterly Results

Fiscal Q1 2026 Fiscal Q1 2025 Fiscal Q4 2025 Net Revenue (in thousands) $199,625 $166,124 $177,558 GAAP EPS – Diluted $0.32 $1.51 $0.12 Non GAAP EPS - Diluted $0.44 $0.37 $0.28

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section of this press release.

Lester Wong, Kulicke & Soffa's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "As we continue preparing to support customers' higher near‑term capacity requirements, we remain committed to broadening our market reach in parallel. Our prior investments in Power Semiconductor, Advanced Dispense, and Advanced Packaging, both Vertical Wire and Fluxless Thermo‑Compression, strategically position us to further expand our market access over the long-term."

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $199.6 million.

Gross margin of 49.6%.

Net income of $16.8 million or $0.32 per share; non-GAAP net income of $23.1 million or $0.44 per fully diluted share.

GAAP cash flow from operations of $(8.9) million; Adjusted free cash flow of $(11.6) million.

The Company repurchased a total of 0.2 million shares of common stock at a cost of $6.7 million.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Outlook

K&S currently expects net revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 ending April 4, 2026 to be approximately $230 million +/- $10 million, GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.53 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.67 +/- 10%.

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial outlook is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release.

Earnings Conference Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results will be held on February 5, 2026, beginning at 8:00 am ET. The live webcast link, supplemental earnings presentation, and archived webcast will be available at investor.kns.com . To access the audio-only portion of the live webcast, parties may call +1-877-407-8037, or internationally, +1-201-689-8037.

An audio-only replay of the webcast will also be available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call by calling +1-877-660-6853, or internationally, +1-201-612-7415 and referencing access code 13757796.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per fully diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, long-lived asset impairment relating to business cessation or disposal, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense/benefit arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, disposal of business (both via a sale or an abandonment), restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa is a global leader in semiconductor assembly technology, advancing device performance across automotive, compute, industrial, memory and communications markets. Founded on innovation in 1951, K&S is uniquely positioned to overcome increasingly dynamic process challenges – creating and delivering long-term value by aligning technology with opportunity.

Caution Concerning Results, Forward-Looking Statements and Certain Risks Related to our Business

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, failures or delays in completing the Company's cessation of its Electronics Assembly equipment business, the persistent macroeconomic headwinds on our business, actual or potential inflationary pressures, interest rate and risk premium adjustments, falling customer sentiment, or economic recession caused directly or indirectly by geopolitical tensions, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 4, 2025, filed on November 20, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three months ended

January 3,

2026

December 28,

2024 Net revenue $ 199,625

$ 166,124 Cost of sales 100,670

79,040 Gross profit 98,955

87,084 Selling, general and administrative 40,759

38,614 Research and development 40,376

37,808 Gain relating to cessation of business —

(75,987) Operating expenses 81,135

435 Income from operations 17,820

86,649 Interest income 4,759

6,352 Interest expense (40)

(27) Income before income taxes 22,539

92,974 Provision for income taxes 5,743

11,332 Net income $ 16,796

$ 81,642







Net No conditions met per share:





Basic $ 0.32

$ 1.52 Diluted $ 0.32

$ 1.51 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.205

$ 0.205







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 52,319

53,791 Diluted 52,521

54,212

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

As of

January 3, 2026

October 4, 2025 ASSETS Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 282,128

$ 215,708 Short-term investments 199,000

295,000 Accounts and other receivable, net 215,779

183,538 Inventories, net 176,507

160,225 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,800

47,064 Total current assets 914,214

901,535







Property, plant and equipment, net 57,468

58,993 Operating right-of-use assets 30,827

32,193 Goodwill 69,522

69,522 Intangible assets, net 5,292

5,600 Deferred tax assets 16,460

16,109 Equity investments 7,660

6,978 Investment in debt securities 10,000

10,000 Other assets 3,197

3,412 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,114,640

$ 1,104,342







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 68,892

$ 57,178 Operating lease liabilities 5,893

6,178 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 88,409

97,786 Income taxes payable 33,683

27,029 Total current liabilities 196,877

188,171







Deferred tax liabilities 35,575

35,533 Income taxes payable 16,851

16,580 Operating lease liabilities 31,089

32,372 Other liabilities 9,213

10,195 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 289,605

$ 282,851







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, without par value 620,350

620,043 Treasury stock, at cost (976,177)

(974,202) Retained earnings 1,205,569

1,199,500 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,707)

(23,850) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 825,035

$ 821,491







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,114,640

$ 1,104,342

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three months ended (in thousands) January 3,

2026

December 28,

2024 Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities $ (8,933)

$ 18,902 Net cash provided by investing activities 93,325

82,039 Net cash used in financing activities (17,888)

(48,452) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (84)

(1,311) Changes in cash and cash equivalents 66,420

51,178 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 215,708

227,147 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 282,128

$ 278,325







Short-term investments 199,000

260,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 481,128

$ 538,325

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Operating Margin (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Three months ended



January 3,

2026

December 28,

2024

October 4,

2025 Net revenue

$ 199,625

$ 166,124

$ 177,558 U.S. GAAP income from operations

17,820

86,649

888 U.S. GAAP operating margin

8.9 %

52.2 %

0.5 %













Pre-tax non-GAAP items:











Amortization related to intangible assets

308

1,246

308 Restructuring

1,997

829

2,797 Equity-based compensation

5,330

6,141

7,800 Gain relating to cessation of business

—

(75,987)

— Other income – escrow release on sale of subsidiary

(304)

—

— Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 25,151

$ 18,878

$ 11,793 Non-GAAP operating margin

12.6 %

11.4 %

6.6 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Margin and U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended



January 3,

2026

December 28,

2024

October 4,

2025 Net revenue

$ 199,625

$ 166,124

$ 177,558 U.S. GAAP net income

16,796

81,642

6,379 U.S. GAAP net margin

8.4 %

49.1 %

3.6 %













Non-GAAP adjustments:











Amortization related to intangible assets

308

1,246

308 Restructuring

1,997

829

2,797 Equity-based compensation

5,330

6,141

7,800 Gain relating to cessation of business

—

(75,987)

— Other income – escrow release on sale of subsidiary

(304)

—

— Net income tax (benefit) / expense on non-GAAP items

(986)

6,349

(2,411) Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 6,345

$ (61,422)

$ 8,494 Non-GAAP net income

$ 23,141

$ 20,220

$ 14,873 Non-GAAP net margin

11.6 %

12.2 %

8.4 %













U.S. GAAP net income per share:











Basic

$ 0.32

$ 1.52

$ 0.12 Diluted(a)

$ 0.32

$ 1.51

$ 0.12













Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)











Basic

$ 0.12

$ (1.14)

$ 0.16 Diluted

$ 0.12

$ (1.14)

$ 0.16













Non-GAAP net income per share:











Basic

$ 0.44

$ 0.38

$ 0.28 Diluted(c)

$ 0.44

$ 0.37

$ 0.28













Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic

52,319

53,791

52,093 Diluted

52,464

54,212

52,464





(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive. (b) Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation expenses, gain relating to disposal or cessation of a business, and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. (c) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)



Three months ended



January 3,

2026

December 28,

2024

October 4,

2025 U.S. GAAP net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities

$ (8,933)

$ 18,902

$ 7,406 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(2,676)

(10,202)

(2,957) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

1

—

—













Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow

$ (11,608)

$ 8,700

$ 4,449

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Second quarter of fiscal 2026 ending April 4, 2026



GAAP Outlook

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Outlook Net revenue

$230 million +/- $10 million

—

$230 million +/- $10 million Operating expenses

$80.4 million +/- 2%

$7.4 million B,C,D

$73.0 million +/- 2% Diluted EPS(1)

$0.53 +/- 10%%

$0.14 A - E

$0.67 +/- 10%

Non-GAAP Adjustments



A. Equity-based compensation - Cost of sales

0.4 B. Equity-based compensation - Selling, general and administrative and Research and development

6.4 C. Amortization related to intangible assets

0.3 D. Restructuring expenses

0.7 E. Net income tax effect of the above items

(0.7)

(1) GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS based on approximately 52.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, unannounced restructuring activities, strategic investments and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

